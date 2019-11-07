American Kidney Fund Highlights Critical Public Health Education Programs at ASN Kidney Week, Booth #2717

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2019 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., the American Kidney Fund (AKF) is launching its newest educational campaign, Know Your Kidneys™, while also spotlighting four of its public education campaigns for the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease.

“We know how important communication between patients and providers is, and a hallmark of our educational campaigns is improving and facilitating this vital communication,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and chief executive officer. “Informed by our surveys of patients and professionals, and decades of direct experience in serving kidney patients, we are addressing the knowledge gaps in kidney health, whether it’s knowing how to prevent kidney disease or how to manage kidney disease and its related symptoms.”

Know Your Kidneys

AKF’s new health education program, Know Your Kidneys, empowers individuals to fulfill life’s possibilities by working to prevent or slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD), especially for those who have diabetes and hypertension, the two most common causes of kidney disease. At its ASN Kidney Week booth #2717, AKF will debut and feature the campaign, along with discussion guides to facilitate patient-doctor communication for attendees. The campaign’s URL is KidneyFund.org/knowyourkidneys. Know Your Kidneys is made possible by Janssen, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Kidney Kitchen

Launched earlier this year, AKF’s award-winning Kidney Kitchen™ is designed to help put the joy back into food for kidney patients and their caregivers. Dietary restrictions that are central to the treatment for CKD and end-stage renal disease (ESRD or kidney failure) are a stumbling block for many patients. Kidney Kitchen provides nutritional information, searchable recipes, recipe videos, a detailed sample grocery shopping list, a dining out guide and many other tools and tips to help support kidney patients. The campaign’s URL is KidneyFund.org/kitchen. Kidney Kitchen is funded with support from Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, Sanofi-Genzyme and Satellite Healthcare.

Beyond Bananas

AKF’s Beyond Bananas™ campaign helps kidney patients reduce the risk and effects of high potassium, known as hyperkalemia. While healthy people are traditionally advised to consume more potassium, hyperkalemia in a kidney patient could cause serious and potentially deadly complications. Because bananas are the food most closely associated with potassium, Beyond Bananas capitalizes on that familiarity, while simultaneously sending the important message that controlling potassium goes beyond diet alone for kidney patients. The campaign’s URL is KidneyFund.org/beyondbananas. AstraZeneca is the sole supporter of the Beyond Bananas campaign.

Goutful

AKF’s award-winning Goutful campaign was originally launched in 2018 to debunk misconceptions people have about gout, and to help kidney patients understand their risk for gout, its relationship to kidney disease and the necessity of treating it as a chronic condition. AKF has expanded its Goutful resources and educational information in both English and Spanish. AKF will distribute educational materials from the campaign in both English and Spanish at its booth. The campaign’s URL is KidneyFund.org/gout. Goutful is supported by an unrestricted grant from Horizon Therapeutics plc.

ACT on Anemia

AKF’s long-standing ACT on Anemia campaign to increase awareness of anemia as a serious side effect—and sometimes a symptom—of kidney disease now features an interactive quiz for CKD patients to understand if they are at risk for anemia. The campaign’s URL is KidneyFund.org/anemia. ACT on Anemia is made possible thanks to support from Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

AKF is grateful for its ongoing partnerships on these award-winning health education campaigns with generous corporate supporters who believe in AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Alice Andors American Kidney Fund 240-292-7053 aandors@kidneyfund.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.