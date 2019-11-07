Optoro Enters New Phase of Growth With Three Strategic Executive Hires

The leader in returns optimization appoints Katy McCarthy as CFO, Peter Spellman as CTO and Pankaj Kulkarni as SVP of Product

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optoro®, the leading provider of returns optimization technology, today announced the addition of three senior executives to its team in Washington, DC. Katy McCarthy joins Optoro as Chief Financial Officer; Peter Spellman assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer; and Pankaj Kulkarni comes on as Senior Vice President of Product.



"Over the past few years, we have continued to expand our client base and now work with some of the biggest retailers and brands in the U.S., including Best Buy, Target and Staples,” said Tobin Moore, Optoro co-founder and CEO. “We are eager to continue to grow and scale our business to deliver even more value and results for our clients, shareholders and the planet. As we enter this next phase of growth, I’m thrilled to welcome Katy, Peter and Pankaj to the leadership team.”

Katy McCarthy, Optoro’s new CFO, was previously CFO and then Chairman and CEO of Geeknet (GKNT), the parent company of ThinkGeek.com, where she partnered with the team to grow the eCommerce and direct to retail channels. Katy previously spent 18 years at GE, rising to the executive ranks running corporate audit and also was the CFO of GE Healthcare, the $16B division of GE selling hardware, software and services.

Peter Spellman, Optoro’s new CTO, has held top leadership positions at multiple software technology companies. He founded and served as CTO at iWant, SupplyScape and TraceLink. He has also served as CTO of companies such as Performaworks and INTTRA. Peter has delivered and managed an enterprise B2B global technology platform handling billions of transactions a year. Spellman has a degree in Computer Science from Northeastern University and began his career at the MITRE Corporation and then Microsoft. At Optoro, Peter will oversee the technology team in continuing to evolve, scale and optimize Optoro’s product.

Pankaj Kulkarni, Optoro’s new SVP of Product, led product and M&A for GetWellNetwork, a provider of patient engagement software. At GetWellNetwork, Kulkarni built up an enterprise-grade product platform that won multiple Best in Category awards and executed multiple acquisitions that expanded the platform. He previously held product roles with multiple B2B companies, including Siebel Systems.

Optoro has grown significantly over the past few years, and these new hires represent a significant milestone in the continued evolution of the business. Both Spellman and Kulkarni have track records in scaling high-growth, enterprise technology companies, and McCarthy brings extensive retail, e-commerce and software experience. Adding these new executives will support Optoro’s growth as it continues to add marquee clients and expand its product and technology capabilities.

About Optoro

Optoro is a technology company that is transforming the way retail brands manage and optimize returned inventory. Using proprietary technology and data science, Optoro’s returns optimization platform efficiently routes all returned goods to the best channel, thereby reducing financial, operational and environmental waste, and broadly making retail more sustainable. Learn more at www.optoro.com.

CARLY LLEWELLYN

Senior Director of Corporate Marketing

press@optoro.com



