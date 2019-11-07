eleven-x and SimpTek Partner to Create Complete Wireless Energy Monitoring and Analysis Solutions

LoRaWAN® Technology Enables Secure Real-Time Data Collection for Energy Monitoring

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x, a global leader in full-service low-power IoT solutions, and SimpTek Technologies, a leading intelligent energy management solution provider are pleased to announce a powerful new partnership. The two companies have joined forces to deliver Building360, a wireless real-time energy performance monitoring solution designed for use in public-sector and commercial applications. Easy-to-use and cost-efficient, Building360 will wirelessly monitor energy consumption and demand in real-time, use built-in analytics capabilities to identify energy-saving opportunities and measure and verify the impact of all actions taken.



The Building360 energy performance monitoring solution solves the current problems of cost, complexity and compliance for today’s building and facility managers. Typically generating savings between 5% and 10% through no/low cost behavioral changes, Building360 offers extremely cost-effective packages that are easy to deploy and provide actionable recommendations to solve energy related issues. Easily scalable to multiple buildings, increased savings can be gained on larger-scale programs. Additionally, reporting features help facility managers stay within compliance guidelines such as Ontario Regulation 507/18.

The partnership combines eleven-x’s wireless LoRaWAN™ connectivity and real-time data collection capabilities with SimpTek’s cloud-hosted energy management software. The result is a secure and cost-effective wireless data access platform that deploys quickly and can be used by facility managers even if they are not energy experts. The SimpTek platform tracks current usage against historical and benchmark data and targets areas for improvement. The solution provides an intuitive web-based dashboard that allows customers to see their current energy usage and enables them to connect with “virtual” energy advisors for possible energy conservation measures.

“The combination of our purpose-built energy management solution and expertise with eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise is a perfect match. This is exciting for us as it helps us continue with our goal of creating the best and most cost-effective energy management platform available today,” said Keelen Gagnon, VP Sales, SimpTek Technologies. “From single buildings to those with larger portfolios, we can not only help customers identify areas of improvement but help them act on them with data-driven recommendations.”

“The powerful potential of this partnership is that it seamlessly combines our wireless, real-time data collection solution with a best-in-class energy management platform, allowing energy-saving opportunities to be identified cost-effectively, and acted upon quickly and efficiently,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x. “We are proud to partner with SimpTek in order to offer a solution that has the ability to deliver such immediate and impactful results.”

The Building360 energy monitoring platform is currently available with initiatives already deployed. For more details including packages and pricing, visit Building360 Energy Monitoring.

About SimpTek Technologies

SimpTek Technologies is a Canadian company providing intelligent power management solutions to commercial and government energy users and utilities. SimpTek helps facilities managers better understand and manage their building portfolio performance through its advanced analytics dashboard, benchmarking and virtual energy advisor services. Founded in 2014 and based in Fredericton, NB, SimpTek is now engaged with many utility companies and municipalities in Canada and the United States. www.simptekinc.com

About eleven-x

eleven-x simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Smart Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. We offer complete device to cloud LoRaWAN™ solutions comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data to our customers through easy-to-use dashboards and industry standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world. Visit eleven-x.com for more information.

Follow us on: Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

LoRaWAN® mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance®

Media Contact:

eleven-x Inc.: Mark Hall - mark.hall@eleven-x.com | phone: 1.226.887.0011



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.