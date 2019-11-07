TrueCar and AutoNation Award Paralympian Army Veteran with New Retrofitted Vehicle through DrivenToDrive Program

Retired Army Sergeant First Class and Paralympian, Centra “Ce-Ce” Mazyck, Will Use Her Freedom to Drive and Continue Serving Others

This marks the third year and fourth vehicle donation through DrivenToDrive, a partner program between TrueCar, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and AutoNation. Created for injured veterans like Mazyck who have fought for our country’s independence, DrivenToDrive helps those with military service-connected disabilities regain their own freedom by getting back behind the wheel.

A veteran paratrooper, Mazyck’s army career took a turn when a crash landing during a routine parachute jump left her paralyzed from the waist down. Although she was told by doctors that she would never walk again, Mazcyck was motivated by her then-infant son, and became determined to push physical boundaries to achieve her goals and find purpose after her military service injury. Today, not only can Mazyck walk with the help of forearm crutches, but she has also become a Paralympics athlete, a college graduate, and an inspiration to injured veterans everywhere.

“Through my injury I’ve learned that the ability to get from point A to point B is instrumental to achieving one’s goals,” said retired Army Sergeant First Class Centra “Ce-Ce” Mazyck. “Whether it’s taking my first steps after being told I’d never walk again after my injury, competing on the U.S. Paralympic team, or even dropping my son off at school, mobility and freedom go hand in hand. I’m grateful to have been able to serve my country, and am honored by this gift and recognition through the DrivenToDrive program.”

Mazyck plans to use her new retrofitted vehicle to further her independence, especially as it relates to her passion for adaptive sports such as basketball. Mazyck’s new vehicle will grant her freedom to transport her sports wheelchair, without needing to rely on others to help her.

“Veterans like Ce-Ce are exactly the reason we started the DrivenToDrive program at TrueCar,” said Mike Darrow. “Her story is one of triumph over adversity, of appreciation of freedom, and of dedicated service to something bigger than oneself. We are humbled by the opportunity to help men and women like Ce-Ce who have lost the privilege and independence that driving affords in the service of our country, and are grateful to partner with AutoNation and DAV to amplify the impact of DrivenToDrive.”

“AutoNation is honored to partner with TrueCar and DrivenToDrive in recognizing U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Centra ‘Ce-Ce’ Mazyck for her service and presenting her with a brand-new vehicle,” said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for AutoNation. “We are thankful for all the men and women who have served our country and are proud to support these heroes through our involvement with DrivenToDrive.”

“DAV is dedicated to ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them,” said DAV National Adjutant and CEO Marc Burgess. “We’re proud to once again partner with TrueCar on the DrivenToDrive program, which helps give back the freedom and privilege of driving to deserving veterans.”

In addition to Mazyck, the vehicle giveaway event will be attended by TrueCar Interim CEO & President Mike Darrow, AutoNation CMO Marc Cannon, and DAV National 1st Jr. Vice Commander, Andy Marshall.

For more information about DrivenToDrive and its mission please visit www.truecar.com/driventodrive.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Nearly half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2019, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Launched in 2015, AutoNation's Drive Pink initiative, which has raised over $20 million, is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOCherylMiller, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

