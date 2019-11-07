Singing Machine Awarded Trademark Protection in China; Enters China Market

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) - the North American leader in home karaoke consumer products - today announced it has been formally granted trademark protection in China by the China Trademark Office for its Singing Machine brand. Having this trademark protection now allows the Company to enter the China market.



Singing Machine also announces it is entering the China market through distribution of its products on Chinese giant, Taobao.com, a subsidiary of Alibaba, and one of the world’s largest e-commerce marketplaces. Singing Machine will continue to develop a market for its products in China, utilizing China’s expansive e-commerce options and continuing to explore traditional brick and mortar distribution in China.

Bernardo Melo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, commented, “We are excited to be finally introducing our Singing Machine products to Chinese consumers. We believe the market in China could obviously be a massive market for our products given the high cultural level of adoption for singing and music entertainment. Furthermore, we continue to see positive success for our products internationally. We recently signed up Bontoy, a leading toy distributor in Ukraine, that will carry 3 SKUs this holiday season. Our products are now distributed in over 20 countries around the world and growing.”

About The Singing Machine

Based in the US, Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 14,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward‑looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



