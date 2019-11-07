Wound Care Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Wound Care Devices Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Wound Care Devices Market 2019

Everyone is at the risk of sustaining injuries. If not treated in a timely manner, even a minor wound can snowball into a major health risk. To help with wound assessment and management, \ medical devices manufacturers offer wound care devices that are designed to prevent infection and promote healing of the wound. The wound care devices industry comprises businesses that produce conventional dressing and gauze dressings and establishments that manufacture negative pressure therapy wound care devices. Negative-pressure wound therapy utilizes a suction dressing to get rid of excess exudation, fast-tracking the healing process.

The following manufacturers covered in this report

Smith & Nephew

3M Health Care

Molnlycke Health Care

ConvaTec

Coloplast A/S

Paul Hartmann

Kinetic Concepts

Medline Industries, Inc.

Laboratories Urgo

Advanced Medical Solutions

Nitto Denko

DeRoyal Industries

Genewel

Winner Medical Co., Ltd.

Top-medical

BSN Medical

Covidien

B.Braun

The wound care devices market is valued at $1,994.8 million. It is expected to reach $2,949.2 by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 percent during the forecast period (2018-25). The growth of the wound care devices market will be fueled by the increase in prevalence of conditions that impede the healing process. Increase in accidents and injuries will be accompanied with the rise in demand for advanced wound care devices. Other factors that will drive the growth of the industry include the increase in use of regenerative medicines in wound care and a rise in funding for wound care research.

Over the years, various clinical studies have established the efficacy of wound care devices for wound management. Many players have launched innovative wound care devices. Businesses must focus on designing lightweight, portable devices that can be easily carried around. Many players have even started offering various financing options such as rental schemes to help reduce the overall cost of wound management.

Segmentation:

The global wound care devices market can be segmented on the basis of type, region, and application.

By type, the wound care devices market can be categorized into foam, hydrocolloids, transparent films, collagen, hydrogels, hydrofiber, transparent films, alginates, and others.

On the basis of application, the global wound care devices market can be categorized into

Chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and acute wounds

Wound care devices have come a long way. Many modern devices can generate data that can be used to create a predictive model. Advanced wound care devices enable remote monitoring of patient compliance helping experts take steps to accelerate the healing process.

Regional analysis:

The main regions considered for the analysis of the wound care devices market include North America (major countries- the US, Mexico, and Canada) South America (major economies- Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Asia Pacific (India, China, Bangladesh, Japan, Indonesia, North Korea, and Malaysia), Eastern Europe (Hungary, Bulgaria, Russia, Poland, and Slovakia), Western Europe (the UK, Belgium, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands), Middle East (Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt), and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the wound care devices market during the forecast period due to an increase in incidents of chronic injuries. Governments in this region adopt a favorable reimbursement policy, which is expected to further drive the growth of the industry. Thanks to increasing public awareness, rise in government spending, and economic growth, it can be safely assumed that other economies too will contribute significantly to the industry.

Industry news :

Earlier this year, researchers developed a dressing that utilizes electric field to help avoid bacterial infection wounds. This will bring some new changes in the wound care devices market.

In April 2019, researchers developed a device designed to conform to the skin. It can be used for real-time wound monitoring.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Wound Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Wound Care Devices Global Market Analysis by Regions

North America Wound Care Devices by Country

Europe Wound Care Devices by Country

Asia-Pacific Wound Care Devices by Country

South America Wound Care Devices by Country

Africa and Middle East Wound Care Devices by Countries

Wound Care Devices Global Market Segment by Type

Wound Care Devices Global Market Segment by Application

Wound Care Devices Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..



