Predictive Oncology Featured in Broadcast Evaluating Targeted Cancer Therapies, Higher Survival Rates

There’s a paradigm shift occurring in cancer therapeutics, and ovarian cancer patients look to be the beneficiaries. Treatment protocols for ovarian cancer have historically consisted of a combination of surgery and chemotherapy. However, the scientific community has come to the realization that, given the vagaries and complexities of a patient’s cancer, targeted therapeutics are imperative to increase survival rates. To administer exactly the right drug or drug combinations that give a patient the best chance of survival requires comprehensive molecular information.

That’s why the work of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is so important. Predictive Oncology’s subsidiary, Helomics, currently has about 150,000 cases on its molecular information platform, 38,000 of which are specific to ovarian cancer. This unique and valuable scientific asset places Predictive Oncology among the leaders in providing the critical molecular information needed for more effective patient treatments and new drug discovery.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is an AI-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. The company applies smart tumor profiling and its AI platform to extensive genomic and biomarker patient data sets to predict clinical outcomes and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes for cancer patients of today and tomorrow. Predictive Oncology currently has approximately 150,000 clinically validated cases on its molecular information platform, with more than 38,000 specific to ovarian cancer. The company’s data is highly differentiated, having both drug-response data and access to historical outcome data from patients. Predictive Oncology intends to generate additional sequence data from these tumor samples to deliver on the clear unmet market need across the pharmaceutical industry for a multi-omic approach to new drug development. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Predictive-Oncology.com .

