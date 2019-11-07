Update on One Pager Circular posted on Website with news on Budget

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dinatrum" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: AFPW- Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that it has presented the recent investment opportunity in the Suburbs of the Atlanta, Georgia to a group of investors which are optimistic to fund us. Expressions of interest have increased in the past several days since we announce our intentions to raise money and the fact that our sources of revenue are real. Real Estate numbers and economic stats within the Atlanta Area meet our standards and criteria.

To download our newly updated One Pager you must visit our Website in www.dinatrum.com within the following link:

http://bit.ly/2NpdghA

The company explains the importance of having nearby producing gold mines and the importance of our latest achievements. This One Pager Circular also does emphasize on the fact that we are preparing a Construction and Development Budget soon.

We have had a fast movement forward recently with excellent results through our initiatives of sourcing new acquisitions and in our efforts to fund the company with the main objective of becoming Pink Current in OTC Markets.

The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when we comply with submitting the necessary paperwork and FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application to change its name.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects in North America.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

