KYN Capital Group, Inc. Completes Due Diligence on Target for Acquisition in the Logistic Multi-Billion Dollar Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) - The company’s board of directors has completed its due diligence on one of the major targets for acquisition into the logistics’ transportation market.

In addition, the Company is continuing the process of identifying several other trucking industry candidates in the 5 to 10-million-dollar range and whom it is in discussions with currently.

CEO Phil Sands said: “The board of the company has completed its due diligence on one of the companies and now looks to go into contract for acquisition of this company. The company also has several other targets it is looking at in the logistics market and we are very pleased with the progress. This is the second step in completing this process and look forward to completing this acquisition and announcing the company in the near term. The goal is to create greater shareholder value for our shareholders.”

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. is a company that is currently in the process of restructuring and executing a buy-and-build strategy in the trucking industry.

About Shefford Capital Partners, LLC.

Shefford Capital Partners, LLC. is a New York based Private Equity Firm that works with, and invests in, small and lower middle market businesses to enable them to execute mergers and acquisitions & strategies.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. KYN Capital disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact Information: Phil Sands, CEO KYN Capital Group, Inc. 535 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor New York, NY 10017 Email info@kyncapitalgroupinc.com



