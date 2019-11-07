Wonderfilm Featured in Broadcast Analyzing Multibillion-Dollar Streaming Service Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTCQB: WDRFF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Entertainment Businesses Adopt New Approaches for Streaming Age.”



As video streaming grows to dominate media consumption, companies are on the lookout for new ways to profit from the burgeoning trend. The performance of the most-profitable streaming services, especially Netflix and Amazon, has drawn the attention of other companies. Apple’s background in technology and media distribution makes it a natural player in this arena. Older media firms are also leaping in, as they try to avoid hemorrhaging profits to upstart firms. The question now is which strategies will lead to success.

Media companies are expected to spend $107 billion over 2019 on content creation, with 22% of that coming from Disney alone. Do that math, and that equals hundreds of millions of dollars every day going to companies producing films and TV shows. Audiences have shown that they want more than just repeats on their streaming services, and that original content draws attention, awards, and most importantly subscription fees. With more companies going into streaming, the demand for new content is expected to escalate, fueling interest in and success from companies such as Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF) .

About Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded entertainment company with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver. Wonderfilm’s main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television. Global Content Creation leaders – the Wonderfilm team – has packaged, produced and delivered hundreds of profitable films with proven direct access to Academy Award Quality films and upside. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Wonderfilm.com .

