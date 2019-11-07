Full House Resorts Announces Ratification of Sports Wagering in Colorado and Launch of Retail Sportsbook at Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today provided an update on sports wagering affecting the Company’s operations in Colorado and Indiana.



Regarding Colorado, the state legislature recently approved sports wagering throughout the state, subject to voter ratification on November 5, 2019. In that statewide election, Colorado voters approved Proposition DD, thereby ratifying sports wagering in the state. With the legislative and voter approval processes complete, the Colorado Division of Gaming can commence the rulemaking process and develop the regulatory framework that will govern sports wagering. The Company believes that sports wagering could begin at its Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel and its Christmas Casino & Inn – as well as throughout the state via mobile sports wagering – in mid-2020.

Regarding Indiana, the Company received regulatory approval to commence on-site sportsbook operations at its Rising Star Casino Resort beginning today. Today’s soft opening will be followed by an official ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the new sportsbook on November 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. The Company also expects that the three mobile sports wagering companies that it is working with will be operational in Indiana in the coming months, pending customary regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain statements by Full House Resorts, Inc. that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include those regarding our expectations regarding the approval, timing and impact of legalized sports wagering in Indiana and Colorado and the related sports wagering agreements we have entered. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Full House. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in the Company’s business strategies, the failure to obtain and/or maintain regulatory approvals, and the potential for delays in the regulatory process. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. Further information about Full House Resorts can be viewed on its website at www.fullhouseresorts.com and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FHResorts.

Contact: Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer Full House Resorts, Inc. (702) 221-7800 www.fullhouseresorts.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.