Envision Solar Announces First Delivery of EV ARC™ Product to U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced the first delivery of an EV ARC™ unit to the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC).



The EV ARC™ product will be used to charge U.S. Navy fleet vehicles. NAVFAC selected the EV ARC™ product because of its ease and rapidity of deployment and because it provides a clean and renewable source of energy to their growing fleet of electric vehicles (EVs). The EV ARC™ also provides a source of emergency power for EV charging and other uses, which will continue to operate during blackouts and other grid interruptions.

“The most powerful Navy in the world is becoming the cleanest and most sustainable Navy in the world,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “We are delighted to play a role in this transition. When I consider the size of the Department of Defense and its current and future needs for rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure, I can only feel bullish about the opportunity for Envision Solar.”

According to the Secretary of the Navy Public Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense is the world’s largest consumer of energy. The Navy has committed that at least half its energy, afloat and ashore, come from non-traditional sources. Since 2015, NAVFAC Southwest has led the Department of Navy's transition to EVs to reduce fuel consumption, increase energy independence, and reduce greenhouse gas levels. This initiative, in partnership with the state of California through the California Energy Commission, California Air Resources Board, and California Public Utilities Commission, starts a transition of the Department of Navy's California vehicle fleet to zero emission vehicles. This project established a model for fleet transformation and public sector partnership throughout California and the country.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW.

