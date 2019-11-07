Calix Recognizes Pioneer as Winner of Second Annual “Innovations in Marketing Award” at ConneXions 2019

Oklahoma-based telecommunications cooperative achieved a 59-fold profit return on latest campaign, while ALLO Communications and Tbaytel celebrated as finalists

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Pioneer Telephone Cooperative has won the second annual “ Innovations in Marketing Award ” at the recent Calix ConneXions 2019. Awarded to a service provider who has taken the most creative approach to reaching and engaging subscribers, Pioneer exemplified marketing excellence in the past year, generating a 59-fold return on investment for its latest marketing campaign. Nebraska-based ALLO Communications and Ontario, Canada’s Tbaytel were also named finalists, and all three shared their insights on a featured marketer’s panel during the main stage general session. With the assistance of Calix Marketing Cloud , these three communications service providers (CSPs) transformed their marketing processes and look forward building on their success in 2020 and beyond.



“We are incredibly proud that Calix has recognized the effort our team has put into maximizing the broadband experience for our members,” said Blake Callaham, division manager of marketing and service for Pioneer Telephone Cooperative. “We saw an opportunity to leverage critical insights to ensure we are delivering the right services to the right members. As we have continued to learn about the ways they use our network, we have been able to maximize our marketing resources to ensure we continue to drive better results.”

A Calix partner since 2004, Pioneer serves a rural subscriber base in western and southern Oklahoma and is working to increase its number of fiber broadband members by 94 percent by 2020. The regional cooperative has grown this membership by leveraging advanced insights through Calix Marketing Cloud, generating a 59-fold profit return on investment in its first campaign. Keenly focused on its members, Pioneer plans to elevate that experience by deploying the GigaSpire BLAST , powered by EXOS ® .

“Calix customers are at the forefront of technological innovation, and the savviest among them are matching those engineering efforts with marketing,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer at Calix. “We are delighted to recognize Pioneer as our Innovation in Marketing Award winner this year, as they have stepped up to ensure they remain engaged with their members and continued to drive the best possible results for them. Congratulations to the Pioneer team and the teams at ALLO and Tbaytel for their accomplishments in the last year. We are proud to partner with all of them and look forward to continued success in 2020 and beyond.”

The video stories of all three finalists are available on the Calix Innovation Awards page under the “Innovations in Marketing” tab. For more information and insights from Calix ConneXions, including video recordings of all the keynote presentations, visit the Calix ConneXions site in the coming days. Calix ConneXions 2020 will be held October 25-27 at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Press Inquiries:

Dale Legaspi

408-474-0056

dale.legaspi@calix.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.