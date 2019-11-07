Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical and Early Clinical Data from the Phase 1/1b Trial with CPI-818 at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies with biomarker patient enrichment selection, today announced that it will present preclinical and early clinical data from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 61st Annual Meeting 2019 in Orlando, Florida, taking place December 7-10, 2019.



Corvus will present data on CPI-818 in two poster sessions:

Poster Presentations:

Poster 1571 : Preliminary Clinical Data from a Phase 1 Trial with CPI-818, a Selective ITK Inhibitor that Preferentially Blocks the Growth of T Lymphoma Cells. Presenter: Patrick Ng, PhD, Corvus Senior Scientist Poster Session: 625: Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical – Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster I Date and Time: Saturday, December 7 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm ET Location: Poster Hall / Hall B, Level 2 / Orange County Convention Center Poster 4030 : A Phase 1/1b Dose-Escalation Trial Evaluating CPI-818, an Oral Interleukin-2 Inducible T-Cell Kinase Inhibitor, in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory T-Cell Lymphoma. Presenter: Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., Corvus Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Poster Session: 624: Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma – Clinical Studies: Poster III Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Location: Poster Hall / Hall B, Level 2 / Orange County Convention Center



About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus’ lead product candidates are ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, and CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that exhibits immunomodulatory activity and blockade of adenosine production. These candidates are being studied in ongoing Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in patients with a wide range of advanced solid tumors. Ciforadenant is being evaluated in a successive expansion cohort trial examining its activity both as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant, and with pembrolizumab. The Company’s third clinical program, CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650-900-4522

LLea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Seapy

W2O pure

+1 213-262-9390

sseapy@purecommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.