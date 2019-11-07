There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,927 in the last 365 days.

Ross Stores Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, CA, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dublin, California -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq:  ROST) will announce its third quarter 2019 earnings results on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A press release will be sent out at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The Company will also provide additional details concerning its third quarter 2019 results and business outlook on a conference call to be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time.  Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com.

A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #5397837, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 29, 2019. 


Connie Kao
925-965-4668
connie.kao@ros.com
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


