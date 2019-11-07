Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

Shea butter is a fat extracted from the shea tree, which is native to Africa. The word shea is derived from s’i. Two major ingredients in shea butter, antioxidants and tocopherols are known to accelerate the healing process. When extracted shea butter is ivory in color. Shea butter is edible and used in preparation of some African delicacies. In many regions, people mix shea butter with other oils. The resultant mixture is often used as an alternative to cocoa butter. Because shea butter contains cosmetically valuable ingredients, it is widely used in cosmetics to serve as a moisturizer, lotion or salve.

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar Africa Ltd/ Ghana Specialty Fats

Ghana Nuts Ltd

Shebu Industries

Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd

The Pure Company

The Savannah Fruits Company

VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

Akoma Cooperative

StarShea

International Oils & Fats Limited

The natural habitat of the shea tree is the dry Savannah belt of West Africa which includes 21 countries. Some major countries through which the belt passes include Ethiopia, Chad, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, Nigeria, Congo, Kenya, Sudan, and Senegal. Studies show that Africans have been processing shea butter since the 14th century. The United States Agency for International Development and some major companies have proposed a classification system for shea butter, the proposed system suggests classifying shea butter into five categories:

Category A- This category includes raw or unrefined shea butter extracted with the help of water

Category B- This category includes refined shea butter

C- This category includes highly refined shea butter extracted using solvents

D- This is the lowest uncontaminated grade

E-This category is for shea butter with contaminants

In 2018, the global shea butter market was valued at $1.40 billion. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 percent between 2018 and 2025.

Segmentation:

The global shea butter market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and region

Based on type, the market can be segmented into refined shea butter, and raw and unrefined shea butter.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into food industry, cosmetics industry, and medicine industry.

There are numerous health benefits of shea butter. No wonder its popularity is increasing with each passing day. Its high fat content makes shea butter an excellent skin moisturizing agent. Shea butter is known to treat acne and blemishes. It is very helpful in reducing stretch marks. Shea butter is also famed for its effectiveness in helping prevent hair loss.

Regional analysis:

The main regions considered for the market analysis of global shea butter market include North America (United States, Mexico, Canada, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Haiti), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Spain), China, Southeast Asia (Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, and Myanmar), Japan, and India.

Among these countries, Germany, US, and UK take the lion’s share of the industry. Though Europe will continue to be the biggest contributor to the industry, APAC regions will have the highest growth rate. During the last few years, the demand for shea butter in personal care and cosmetics industry has dramatically increased. Over the years, cosmetics manufacturers have launched a number of R & D projects to discover innovative applications. Other factors that will contribute to the growth of the industry include an increase in the consumption of bakery products and chocolate and a rise in demand for healthy foods. People in many countries have started using shea butter as a substitute to fats and vegetable oils in different foods, which is expected to be another major factor that will fuel the demand for the fat.

Industry news:

In 2014, it became mandatory for manufacturers who sell products containing shea butter in EU countries to use appropriate labels. Manufacturers can no longer use ambiguous labels that just state non-cocoa fats, vegetable fat , or oil. The shea butter market gains better recogition and market share.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) Global Market Analysis by Regions

North America Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) by Country

Europe Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) by Country

Asia-Pacific Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) by Country

South America Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) by Country

Africa and Middle East Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) by Countries

Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) Global Market Segment by Type

Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) Global Market Segment by Application

Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

