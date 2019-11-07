NJ Ayuk Officially Launches his Second Book, Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals

Ministers and industry executives from across Africa’s energy industry joined Centurion Law Group CEO and Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/), NJ Ayuk in Cape Town today for the official launch of his second book, “Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals.”

During a ground breaking ceremony, Ayuk welcomed as Guest of Honors H.E Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea; Hon. Abdirashid Mohammed Ahmed, Minister of Petroleum of the Federal Republic of Somalia; Kola Karim, Group Managing Director of Shoreline Energy and Mr. Rene Awambeng, Global Head of Client Relations at Afreximbank.

In Billions at Play, Ayuk places the energy sector at the center of the continent’s economic growth and argues that the oil and gas sector is well-positioned to turn the African narrative around. Over 100 guests were in attendance to celebrate the release of what is now Africa’s energy best-seller, already number one on Amazon.

“Billions At Play is a roadmap for Africans to build an inclusive future,” declared Nj Ayuk during the ceremony. “It articulates the voices and aspirations of millions of Africans and reflects the best of what our oil & gas industry and its leaders can do for our continent.”

