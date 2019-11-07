uBUCK Signs Agreement for Strategic Commercial Relationship with Deltec Bank & Trust Limited

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT)(OTC:LLNKF)(FRA:C0B), a key player in logistics platforms and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary uBUCK Technologies SEZC (“uBUCK” or the “Company”) has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Deltec Bank & Trust Limited (“Deltec”) to sell uBUCK prepaid debit cards from the uBUCK platform to banks and investment account customers at Deltec. Through this strategic commercial relationship, Deltec will also integrate and market the uBUCK prepaid debit card into Deltec digital wallet and exchange relationships, as well as private banking contacts.

Headquartered in The Bahamas, Deltec is a diversified independent financial institution that offers its global clients the unique combination of institutional expertise, bespoke solutions, and highly attentive service.

“We are very excited to enter into a strategic partnership with Deltec, a highly regarded financial institution with a range of private banking and fiduciary expertise,” said uBUCK CEO James Youn. “This partnership opens up uBUCK to a large network of financial services providers across the globe.”

The phases of the strategic commercial relationship between uBUCK and Deltec will include providing prepaid debit cards to their existing bank and wealth management clients, marketing the card program to regional private bank networks in the Caribbean, South America, Asia and Europe, a technology platform that links the cards and creating dedicated white label card programs to their existing digital asset exchange clients.

About Deltec Bank & Trust Limited

Deltec Bank & Trust Limited is the flagship company of the Deltec International Group, a diversified independent financial services group, providing through its member companies a range of private banking and fiduciary expertise, fund administration, investment management, digital asset financial services, insurance solutions, and corporate and merchant banking capabilities.

About uBUCK Technologies SEZC

Based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, uBUCK Tech is a fintech enterprise that specializes in digital payments and wallets. uBUCK Pay , its online payments platform and pin voucher solution, offers consumers, businesses and merchants a fast, commission-free and highly secure alternative to traditional payments. Customers can purchase pin vouchers within the uBUCK Pay app or at participating resellers. For details about uBUCK Pay, please visit uBUCKpay.com . For details about Streambucks, please visit Streambucks.gg .

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

