Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) today announced that Santiago Arroyo, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will deliver a poster presentation at the upcoming 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held in Orlando, FL from December 7-10, 2019.

Trials in Progress Poster Details:

Presentation Title: Hyper-Sialylated IgG M254, an Innovative Therapeutic Candidate , Evaluated in Healthy Volunteers and in Patients with Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics

Session Name: 311. Disorders of Platelet Number or Function: Poster I

Presenter: Santiago Arroyo, M.D., Ph.D.

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Publications section of the Momenta website once the presentation concludes.

About M254, Hypersialylated Immunoglobulin G

M254 is a hypersialylated human immunoglobulin G (hsIgG), engineered with significantly enhanced tetra-sialylation. In preclinical studies of ITP and other inflammatory diseases, M254 has shown an increase in potency of up to ten times that of conventional IVIg. IVIg has been used for more than 30 years for the treatment of a variety of acute and chronic autoimmune and systemic inflammatory diseases. We believe this product has the potential to be developed as a high-potency alternative to IVIg.

About Momenta

Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company with a validated innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics to treat rare, immune-mediated diseases and advancing its late stage biosimilar portfolio. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Forward-Looking Statements

