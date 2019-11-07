Wonderfilm Produced Film “Primal” Starring Nicolas Cage Opens in US Theatres November 8th

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – The Wonderfilm Media Corporation ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") (OTCQB: WDRFF), (TSXV: WNDR) a producer of high-quality feature films and episodic television with international appeal, announces its latest action feature film, Primal, starring Nicolas Cage, premieres in US theaters November 8th.



In Primal, Nicolas Cage’s character, Frank Walsh, is a wild animal capture expert shepherding a freighter loaded with deadly animals from the Amazon jungle to zoos in the United States. Onboard is a political assassin being secretly extradited stateside to face trial. At sea, the assassin kills his guards and then releases the deadly animal cargo throwing the ship, crew and passengers into a life and death melee. As hunter becomes hunted, Nicolas Cage’s character must silence both the prowling beasts – including a ferocious white Jaguar – and the equally dangerous human executioner hell-bent on killing everyone onboard to make good his escape.

Daniel Grodnik, Producer: “Good scripts never go out of fashion. I first optioned the script that would become Primal in 1995 so it actually took twenty-three years to get it into production. Primal is a great, original adventure story that has an unrelenting core of man against beast and man against man. Pairing the two themes together is what makes it a standout story for the screen.”

Wonderfilm’s CEO, Kirk Shaw: “Originally, Primal had been scheduled to shoot in the fall of 2017; however, hurricane Maria wiped out Puerto Rico’s film industry along with much of the island’s infrastructure. Rather than move the shoot, Daniel Grodnik, one of Wonderfilm’s founding partners and star Nicolas Cage demonstrated their tenacity by standing by a commitment to bring Primal and its related jobs and investment back to the island as soon as the infrastructure was ready in 2018. The release of this film truly is a testament to the skill of the island’s talent, technicians and artisans who were eager to put the hurricane behind them by proving their industry was up to the challenge.”

Directed by Nick Powell, produced by Wonderfilm’s Daniel Grodnik, as well as, Kirk Shaw, Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon from Wonderfilm. In addition to Nicolas Cage, Primal stars Famke Janssen and Kevin Durand.

Primal is the Company’s second US theatrical release this year from Daniel Grodnik, following the August premiere of John Travolta in The Fanatic. Wonderfilm and Grodnik are developing the feature Disturbing The Peace starring Guy Pearce expected to be released next year. Earlier in 2019, Wonderfilm had also added a new Partner, Shaun Redick (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) who is developing a slate of features for theatrical release. With its very strong development team, the Company expects to release several high-profile movies directly into US theaters in 2020.

