Lantern Pharma CEO Panna Sharma to Present & Participate in Panel Discussion at AI Applications in Biopharma Summit 2019 in Boston

Presentation and panel session will focus on the impact of AI and genomics to revolutionize the oncology drug development process with a focus on Lantern’s next generation DNA damage repair inhibitor, LP184

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and KEARNY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantern Pharma, a clinical stage oncology biotech leveraging AI, machine learning (ML) and genomics, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Panna Sharma, will serve as a speaker and panel participant at the upcoming AI Applications in Biopharma Summit in Boston, MA on November 11th, 2019.



As part of the panel titled “An AI Powered Project: Human Genetics & Drug Discovery,” Sharma will highlight and discuss AI’s impact within healthcare and drug discovery when applied with human genomics and transcriptome date from drug efficacy studies. The panel discussion will take place on day one of the two-day event, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 4:00pm ET. Sharma will present key learnings from Lantern Pharma’s oncology therapy discovery process, specifically the use of AI, ML and genomics to decrease development timelines and increase clinical trial success rates. Sharma will also cite use-cases for its work with their pipeline of drugs LP100, LP184 and LP300.

“The AI Applications in Biopharma Summit brings together top experts among science and AI technology communities to discuss how the adoption of AI within biopharma is leading important innovations for drug discovery and clinical development,” said Panna Sharma, CEO of Lantern Pharma. “Through detailed use cases and real-world evidence, speakers and conference attendees have the opportunity to listen, learn and in turn, apply these important discussions into their respective applications. We are looking forward to discussing Lantern’s approach of AI within drug development and the indicators for success we’ve experienced in our pre-clinical trials.”

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma is a clinical stage biotech innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. Lantern leverages advances in machine learning, genomics and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary AI platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern’s focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging our technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Lantern seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to deliver cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Lantern’s current therapy product pipeline consists of three drugs, two in clinical stages and one in preclinical, all focusing on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. Lantern believes that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the development and commercialization of small molecule-based therapies. These drugs can be targeted to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, thereby achieving better outcomes. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lanternpharma.com or view company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CAUTION: Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Lantern Pharma’s actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Lantern Pharma has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “estimates,” “looks,” “expects,” “seeks,” “plans,” “intends,” “goal,” “strategy,” “potential,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “suggest,” and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are Lantern Pharma’s need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the risk that Lantern Pharma’s A.I.-based machine learning algorithms may not be successful in drawing relevant and unique conclusions related to drug development; and the risks that Lantern Pharma’s drug candidates may experience delays or difficulties in commencing or completing clinical studies, may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or may not be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. In addition to the risks described above, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Lantern Pharma’s results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Lantern Pharma undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.



