NETSOL Technologies Goes Live with its NFS Digital mCollector Application for Top Tier Multi-Finance Company

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK ), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, announced that it has officially “gone live” with its Mobile Collector (“mCollector”) application for a top tier multi-finance company in Indonesia.



This mCollector Go-Live, which is part of a larger contract originally signed in 2018, will improve upon the client’s current business practices through the use of new digital technology. mCollector is designed to empower collections teams to do more, with an easy-to-use interface and intelligent architecture. The tool exponentially increases the productivity of field teams by enabling them to carry out all collections related tasks on the go, eliminating the need for them to check into back offices. Management teams are also able to benefit from the increased visibility provided through the system.

mCollector is built on NETSOL’s flagship NFS Ascent framework and uses a “smart” workflow engine to route assignments and tasks to relevant collections agents. In total, over 1300 agents spanning approximately 250 branches will be using the application to streamline the client’s collections operations.

“With our second successful mCollector Go-Live in Indonesia, our implementation team has made considerable progress, having delivered the latest application within two months,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL Technologies. “Now up and running, we expect the mCollector application will allow our client’s collections team to achieve digital efficiencies quickly and in a lasting way. The Indonesian market continues to be a strong point for our business, and we’re looking to build on this initial traction going forward.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global Leasing and Finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1,300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

