Roost® Announces Commercial Property Telematics Partnership with Church Mutual Insurance Company

New Protection360 Loss Prevention Service to mitigate claims

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost , the global leader in Property Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced a new partnership with Church Mutual Insurance Company®, the largest insurer of religious institutions in the United States.



In a strategic agreement to deploy Roost’s Property Telematics Service to help mitigate claim costs, Church Mutual will be the first insurance company to provide their members with the new commercial grade Roost Protection360 Service with 24/7 alert and verification of water leak, freeze and power outage situations.

“At Church Mutual Insurance Company, we are very happy to be working with Roost to deliver this innovative solution to our members,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO. “It is important to our mission to provide premier service and to go above and beyond to protect our customers. The Roost Protection360 Service will do just that by protecting our policyholders’ properties and providing them with a proactive monitoring service.”

Church Mutual’s policyholders will benefit from 24/7 alert management focused on water leak, freezing temperature and power outage situations. In addition, Roost’s new commercial grade wireless technology provides extended range, perfect for properties up to 25,000 square feet and allow a simple “zero-install” installation experience, enabling initial connection in less than 5 minutes. They will also look to strengthen their engagement with members through a Church Mutual branded mobile app.

“We are thrilled to be working with Church Mutual Insurance Company as our first Commercial Property Telematics partner for the Protection360 Service,” said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. “We believe that this complete solution will provide a compelling value to both Church Mutual and their insured property owners to mitigate the damage and cost that comes with a water leak or freezing pipe situation while also helping them to build strong engagement with their members.”

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting the traditional property Insurance model through their “Property Telematics” suite of solutions. Roost started in the home with a smart 9V battery that transforms smoke alarms, a smart water leak & freeze detector and a smart garage door sensor. These three affordable smart sensors provide peace-of-mind to homeowners and rich data to insurers.

Most recently, Roost entered the commercial segment with Protection360, a commercial SMB loss prevention service incorporating 24/7 alert monitoring through a hardware kit with proprietary wireless and long-range sensors to detect water, smoke, power, temp and occupancy. Roost delivers these easy to install commercial property solutions with a white-label mobile app and a cloud-based platform.

Roost’s primary Go-to-market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim related losses (fire and water perils costing $25B/year in US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com .

About Church Mutual Insurance:

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019

Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US 2019 Distinguished Performer: Innovation

Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation, by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year, by Northcentral Technical College

Media Contacts: Rachael Henry Marketing, Roost +1 (408) 458-6209 Rachael@roostlabs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.