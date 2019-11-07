LifeSci Partners Announces European Expansion of Partnering and Analytics Division

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Partners, a leading life sciences-focused consultancy, today announced the European expansion of their LifeSci Partnering and Analytics division with the addition of industry veteran Cristiano Musso. Mr. Musso will lead LifeSci Partnering and Analytics’ European practice as Managing Director and Head of Europe.



“Our strategic expansion to Europe has been a top priority given its critical role in the biopharma ecosystem,” said Jason Laffin, Managing Director of LifeSci Partnering and Analytics. “We are thrilled to expand our European practice with the addition of Cristiano, a well-respected leader in the biopharma industry whose network and track record will prove incredibly valuable as we continue to grow and expand our geographic reach for the benefit of our clients. We have had the pleasure of collaborating with Cristiano for many years in his prior roles and couldn’t be more excited to have him join our team.”

Mr. Musso joins LifeSci Partnering and Analytics with an impressive track record and over 25 years’ experience leading business development and commercial efforts for biopharma companies. Mr. Musso has built an extensive global network to facilitate and execute across all stages of business development transactions including opportunity scouting, evaluation, due-diligence and negotiation. Prior to LifeSci, Mr. Musso held business development and corporate licensing roles at biopharma companies including Chief Business Officer at Circassia, Vice President of Corporate Licensing at Grünenthal and Licensing and Business Development Director at Menarini. Most recently, he supported Cidara Therapeutics in their $568 million strategic partnership with Mundipharma.

Mr. Musso said, “I am thrilled to be joining the team at LifeSci at such an exciting time of development and expansion in Europe. LifeSci Partnering and Analytics’ impressive growth trajectory provides a robust foundation to build a leading business development and strategic consulting organization in Europe. I look forward to working with my colleagues, leveraging my extensive business development experience and global network to support our clients’ corporate development objectives."

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners is a leading provider of strategic consulting services in the areas of Investor Relations, Public Relations, Capital Markets Advisory, Strategic Partnering, Market Analytics, and Executive Search. With deep domain expertise in the life sciences and decades of experience, LifeSci Advisors delivers unparalleled services to life science companies.

LifeSci Partnering and Analytics facilitates strategic partnerships and elucidates the commercial potential and value proposition of assets for capital raising or partnering purposes. The LifeSci Partnering and Analytics team has over 50 years of experience and has facilitated 40 transactions totaling over $5 billion in total deal value.

