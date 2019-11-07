FORMER WHITEHOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF AND US SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION ANDREW H. CARD, JR. JOINS THE BOARD OF DRAGANFLY INC.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (UVS) space, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Andrew Hill Card Jr. as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Andy Card, the second longest tenured White House Chief of Staff, has served in senior government roles under three U.S. Presidents. Mr. Card serves on the Board of Directors of public corporation Union Pacific, on the Business Advisory Board of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, on the Advisory Board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and on a number of non-profit boards. He is also a professional speaker represented by the Washington Speakers Bureau and joined NBC News as a contributor in April 2017.

Mr. Card, appointed in November 2000, served as Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush from January 2001 to April 2006. Prior to his tenure as White House Chief of Staff, Mr. Card managed and ran the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia at the request of nominee Texas Governor George W. Bush. Before that, Mr. Card was Vice President-Government Relations for General Motors Corporation, one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers. From 1993 to 1998, Mr. Card was President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Automobile Manufacturers Association, the trade association whose members were Chrysler Corporation, Ford Motor Company, and General Motors Corporation. When Chrysler became part of Daimler Corporation, Mr. Card oversaw the dissolution of the nearly 100 year old trade association.

Mr. Card also served as Deputy Chief of Staff and then as a Cabinet Member for President George H.W. Bush as the 11th Secretary of Transportation. Prior to that he served as Special Assistant (1983 to 1987) and later as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for President Ronald Reagan (1988) where he was liaison to governors, statewide elected officials, state legislators, mayors and other elected officials. From March 1987 until March 1988, Mr. Card ran the successful New Hampshire Presidential Primary Campaign for George H. W. Bush.

Mr. Card is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a B.S. in Engineering. He also attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Mr. Card served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1967.

Business of Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, unmanned vehicle systems and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For further information please contact:

Draganfly Inc.

2108 St. George Avenue

Saskatoon, SK S7M 0K7

Phone: 1-800-979-9794

Email: paul.sun@draganfly.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of the listing of the common shares of Draganfly and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Listing of the common shares of Draganfly is subject to satisfaction of the listing requirements of the CSE, including customary deliverables in satisfaction of the conditional approval.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.