Surface Oncology Presents Updates at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that it will present at the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD. The presentations will include posters highlighting preclinical data from three programs in the Company’s portfolio, SRF388 (targeting IL-27), SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF231 (targeting CD47).



“Each therapeutic candidate at Surface provides a compelling and differentiated biological rationale as an anti-tumor agent, with SRF617 and SRF388 IND filings anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2019," said Vito Palombella, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Surface Oncology. “As demonstrated in these preclinical data presentations, the Surface team performs world-class research that has given us unique insights into these important immunomodulatory pathways.”

Selected details of preclinical data presented in the posters include:

Friday, November 8, 2019:

Poster #P805: SRF388, a first-in-class, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting IL-27, blocks the immunoregulatory effects of IL-27 in immune cells and demonstrates preclinical in vivo anti-tumor activity

SRF388 binds to the p28 subunit of IL-27 with high affinity, inhibits IL-27 from interacting with IL-27RA, and inhibits IL-27-induced STAT1 phosphorylation in cells.

By preventing IL-27 from interacting with IL-27RA, SRF388 inhibits IL-27-stimulated immunoregulatory receptor expression.

SRF388 blocks IL-27 inhibition of PD-1-mediated cytokine production.

SRF388 inhibits the growth of disseminated lung tumors in vivo.

Saturday, November 9, 2019:

Poster #P652: The fully human antibody SRF617 is a potent enzymatic inhibitor of CD39 with strong immunomodulatory activity

SRF617 inhibits the enzymatic activity of CD39 on cells.

By blocking CD39, SRF617 enhances total CD4 cell proliferation and dendritic cell maturation in the presence of exogenous ATP.

SRF617 inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity in tumors, reduces systemic adenosine levels, inhibits tumor growth and increases tumor associated macrophages in preclinical tumor models.

Combination of a murine surrogate of SRF617 with anti-PD-1 inhibition significantly increases survival versus anti-PD-1 inhibition alone, in a preclinical mouse tumor model.

Poster# P272: SRF231, a fully human high-affinity anti-CD47 antibody, exerts potent preclinical antitumor activity through engagement of the Fc receptor (FcR), CD32a

SRF231 delivers an activating signal to myeloid cells via interactions between the Fc region of SRF231 and CD32a expressed on myeloid cells.

SRF231 displays favorable preclinical characteristics with respect to receptor occupancy/tumor exposure/efficacy relationship.

The posters will be available to view on the Surface Oncology website, here .

Individuals wishing to attend the Surface R&D day on November 18th should contact IR@surfaceoncology.com .

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27, CD112R and CD47. Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The Company has a pipeline of six novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73) and potentially one additional undisclosed program. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” or similar expressions and the negative of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Surface Oncology’s management’s current beliefs and assumptions about future events and on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Surface Oncology’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to Surface Oncology’s ability to successfully develop SRF388, SRF617, SRF813 and its other product candidates through current and future milestones or regulatory filings on the anticipated timeline, if at all, the therapeutic potential of Surface Oncology’s product candidates, the risk that results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials may not be representative of larger clinical trials, the risk that Surface Oncology’s product candidates, including SRF388 and SRF617, will not be successfully developed or commercialized and the risks related to Surface Oncology’s dependence on third parties in connection with its manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Surface Oncology’s future results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2018, which is available on the Security and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and Surface Oncology’s website at www.surfaceoncology.com .

Additional information on potential risks will be made available in other filings that Surface Oncology makes from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Surface Oncology believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, Surface Oncology assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

