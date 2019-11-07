Precision Nutrition’s Special Report Reveals Emotional and Stress Eating as Top Nutrition Challenges for Better Health in 2020

Precision Nutrition Analyzes Data Year-Over-Year to Identify and Effectively Address Nutrition Challenges for Individuals Seeking to Look and Feel Better

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, an industry leader in healthy eating and lifestyle coaching, released its special report “2020 Nutrition, Fitness, and Health Trends & Insights,” which identifies the areas of Emotional and Stress Eating, Lack of Planning, and Cravings as the top three nutrition challenges for individuals seeking to transform their health. For the first time ever, Precision Nutrition did not see Weight Loss in the top three goals for health-conscious consumers, taking a backseat to the categories of Look and Feel Better, Stay Consistent, and Maintain Results.

During the last decade, Precision Nutrition has helped more than 100,000 people make healthy eating and lifestyle changes. The company has also trained over 70,000 industry professionals through their professional certification programs. As a result, Precision Nutrition stands alone as the only organization that coaches real clients directly and also educates health and fitness professionals. This allows the company to combine unique insights from both—for advanced nutrition and lifestyle solutions that help people achieve lasting results.

To gain a better understanding of where people need the most help, Precision Nutrition begins its client coaching program by asking individuals to answer a robust intake questionnaire. The “2020 Nutrition, Fitness, and Health Trends & Insights” special report was formulated from data points from thousands of incoming annual clients to reveal the biggest obstacles between most people and their health and fitness goals in the coming year.

“This eye-opening report helps Precision Nutrition understand the biggest obstacles standing between our clients and their health and fitness goals in the coming year,” said Brian St. Pierre, M.S., R.D., Precision Nutrition’s director of performance nutrition. “In our 2020 programs, Precision Nutrition will continue leveraging our unique insights, professional coaching experience and the latest nutrition and behavior-change science to provide an ever-evolving program that dramatically transforms lives through healthy eating and lifestyle changes.”

The “2020 Nutrition, Fitness, and Health Trends & Insights” report highlights include:

Biggest Nutrition Challenge— Emotional and Stress eating is the number one nutrition challenge for women—reported by more than 70%—and the challenge is trending that way for men. “This behavior is often triggered by a person’s environment and past experiences, which is why quick-fix diets are often long-term fails,” said St. Pierre. “Lasting change is about behavior. If you can identify where your behavior needs to change, you can practice and ingrain new habits to replace the old ones.”





About the 2020 Nutrition, Fitness, and Health Trends & Insights Report

The 2020 Precision Nutrition report aggregates key findings and solutions—from nearly 15,000 clients over five years. Plus, it provides links to our best articles on relevant topics with the opportunity to contact Precision Nutrition’s expert team of coaches—including Ph.D.s, registered dieticians, nutritionists, and exercise scientists—for additional strategies, tips, and how-to advice. To download the report, visit: https://www.precisionnutrition.com/health-and-fitness-trends-report-2020-media-pdf

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, more than 70,000 coaches in 120 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFitⓇ, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the American Council on Exercise (ACE) and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com

