Ethylene glycol ethers Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

Glycol ethers are a part of a group of solvents based on alkyl ethers of propylene glycol or ethylene glycol that are used as additives in cleansers and paints. These solvents generally have a higher boiling point. The favourable solvent properties, such as lower-molecular weight increases their demand. Rising demand for water-soluble active ingredients/solvents across several end-user industries, such as personal care products and printing industries is expected to boost the growth of Ethylene glycol ethers market. Rising consumption of water-based coatings that contain ethylene glycol ether as an active coalescing agent has been the primary reason for market growth across personal care and printing industry verticals.

The following manufacturers covered in this report

SHELL

Dow

BASF

Formosa Plastic Group

SABIC

Nippon Shokubai

Reliance Group

IGL

Indian Oil

SINOPEC

CNPC

Yida

The Ethylene glycol ether-based waterborne coating market has observed a significant growth in the past few years due to modifications in regulatory policies supporting the use of toxin-free coatings in the industrial and architectural sectors. Rising demand from other major end-user sectors, including aerospace & defence woodworking, and marine shall further expected to support the market growth. Ethylene glycol ethers are the most suitable industrial solvents that are utilized for manufacturing paints, inks, coatings, and cleaners. Ethylene glycol ethers have found widespread acceptance as compounds for new product development and reformulations in several end-uses. In cosmetic manufacturing, glycol ether acts as an active mutual solvent which can also be utilized as a cost-effective replacement for fatty acid isopropyl esters.

Glycol acetate and ethers are also utilized to improve the levelling and flow characteristics of paints and to lengthen the wet edge, which helps in smoother lapping while eliminating undesirable brush marks. The current uptick in construction works across the globe and increased infrastructure investment scenario has boosted the demand for Ethylene glycol ethers in paints. With a promising outlook on construction starts and automotive production, demand for industrial and architectural coatings is projected to rise, further providing impetus to the Ethylene glycol ethers market. Ethylene glycol ethers are also used as a tailing solvent that helps in controlling evaporation rates.

Market Segmentation

The global Ethylene glycol ethers Market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, end-used applications, and regional markets.

Based on the product types, Ethylene glycol ethers can be classified into-

Ethylene glycol monomethyl ether

Ethylene glycol monoethyl ether

Ethylene glycol monopropyl ether

Ethylene glycol monobutyl ether

Other types

Based on the end-user applications, the Ethylene glycol ethers Market can be segmented into-

Painting

Plastic

Automotive

Agro

Synthetic

Ethylene glycol ethers are widely used in Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Printing, Electronics, and other industry verticals. The existence of several manufacturers is the primary reason for intensive competition amongst organizations. The Ethylene glycol ethers market is characterized by multinational industries dominating the market space, while regional industries vying to excel in terms of research and product innovation.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India, China, and Japan), and Southeast Asia are the major regions contributing to the growth of Ethylene glycol ethers Market. Constant growth outlook across end-user industries operating in North America, partially credible to the signing of a renewed trilateral treaty, USMCA, is the crucial factor that is expected to offer future opportunities for Ethylene glycol ethers in the region. While the United States and Canada exhibit the qualities of a highly progressive industrial landscape governed by the policies of regulatory government organizations; Mexico is considered as an emerging manufacturing hub for Ethylene glycol ethers. Europe, being one of the broadest markets for printing, personal care, and cosmetic products, is also expected to drive the growth of Ethylene glycol ethers Market.

Industry News

India Glycols, an Indian organization, is considered as the largest producer of glycol ether. It is the only plant in India that uses world-renowned Sulzer Chemtech technology. India Glycol aims at generating butyl/ethyl glycol ethers and its active acetates, which find application in the coating, painting, automotive brake fluid, and electronic chemical enterprises. IGL’s products meet strict international regulatory specifications and are marketed under the IGTOL, IGSOL, and IGACE series of chemical products. The organization has established markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

