Global Anti-Asthmatics & COPD Drugs Market Outlook 2020-2030 - Featuring Novartis, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, and AstraZeneca

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market was valued at about $33.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $42.01 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market in 2017.



Modifiable risk factors including smoking, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits drive the Asthma and COPD drugs market. Even though there is a decreasing trend of smoking prevalence globally, developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria among others have increasing smoking prevalence. For instance, the number of tobacco smokers is set to increase by 24 million in Indonesia and by 7 million in Nigeria from 2015 to 2025, and more than 40% of global cigarette consumption is concentrated in China. Consumption of fats including saturated fatty acids which is a risk factor for Asthma and COPD is more in high income countries including USA and Europe. According to WHO, in developed countries more than 35% of total energy requirement is derived from fats when compared to < 20% in low income countries, and < 25% in lower middle income countries.



Increasing patent expiration of innovator drugs is restraining the anti-asthamatics and COPD drug market. Due to patent expiration, generic drugs are entering the market which are inexpensive when compared to innovator drugs. For example, patent for Advair Diskus inhaler by GSK has expired in 2016, and many players including Novartis, Hikama, and Mylan are trying to get FDA approval for a generic version of the innovator drug.



The use of combination drugs for the treatment of asthma and COPD is increasing. This is due to the greater impact on patient reported outcomes (PROs) compared to monotherapies. For example, combination of short acting beta agonists (SABA) and short acting muscarinic antagnoists (SAMA) are superior compared to either medication alone in improving lung function. The use of combination long acting beta agonists (LABA), and long acting muscarnic antagonists (LAMA) have improved lung function than long acting monotherapy bronchodilators.



Many inhalers that do not use chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are already available for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. These products aren't necessarily "official" direct alternatives to CFC Metered Dose Inhalers, but may in many patients serve as a useful medication that could replace the need for a particular CFC Metered Dose Inhaler. FDA will determine official alternatives by using the criteria established through notice-and-comment rulemaking.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Bronchodilators

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Combination Drugs

4.2. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Asthma Patients

COPD Patients

4.3. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

5. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Novartis AG

Merck & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

AstraZeneca

