Veritas Farms Hosts Buyer and Media Launch Event Tonight in New York for Its New Skin-Care Line, Veritas Beauty

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it will host an exclusive launch event for its new brand of premium skin care products, Veritas Beauty™. The event, which is for buyers and media, will be held tonight in New York.



Developed in collaboration with FounderMade, the launch event will be held at a private space inside the 1 Hotel Central Park. The evening’s activities will feature a butler-served family style dinner, skin consultations provided by Heyday Skincare aestheticians, and hand massages with Veritas Farms™ full spectrum massage oil.

The pinnacle of the event will be the unveiling and first public showing of our Veritas Beauty™ line. Each special guest will receive a customized gift box complete with the full line of Veritas Beauty™ products and additional skin-care related items.

The attendance list includes notable chain beauty retailers, highly trafficked online beauty stores, influencers and press from major publications that specialize in beauty and skincare.

Derek Thomas, Vice President of Business Development, commented, “We are excited to launch the Veritas Beauty™ brand in this exclusive setting with world class retailers and press. This evening will set the tone for the future of the Veritas Beauty™ as we are seeking long lasting chain retail and digital distribution and brand awareness via our special invited guests.”

The Company developed the brand as a response to the growing demand from customers for full spectrum hemp oil infused skincare products. Delivering the same quality ingredients for which the Company is known and trusted, the line presents four full spectrum hemp oil infused beauty products: Rejuvenating Night Cream, Cucumber Eye Cream, Mattifying Blemish Cream, and a Hyaluronic Day Cream.

Veritas Beauty™ will be available via the company website, www.theveritasfarms.com , on Thursday, November 7 to coincide with the official launch of the brand.

For additional information regarding Veritas Farms, Inc. and to purchase product online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com .

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

888-549-7888

ir@theveritasfarms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.