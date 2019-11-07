Anti Thrombotics: World Market Review 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 - Increased Use of Biologics is One of the Main Reasons for the Market Decline

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti Thrombotics Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the anti thrombotics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global anti thrombotics market was valued at about $8.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $7.73 billion at a CAGR of -3.2% through 2022. Major players in the market are Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly.



In 2018, North America was the largest region in the anti thrombotics market. The anti thrombotics market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The rise in the chronic diseases associated with thrombotic diseases is the driving force for the anti-thrombotic drugs market. Thrombotic diseases require long term treatment of antithrombotic drugs. This requirement contribute to the sales of antithrombotic drugs. For example, almost 900,000 people in USA could be affected with DVT (Deep Venous Thrombosis). Also, there is a 33% chance that DVT will come back within 10 years to the same patient.



The increased use of biologics is one of the reasons for the decline in the growth of anti-thrombotic drugs market. Biologics are the medicines derived from living organisms such as humans, animals or microorganisms that may contain protein, sugar, nucleic acids or combination of these substances. Biologics are not chemically synthesized and hence, they don't fall under the category of drugs. As the usage of biologic medicines increases, greater portion of synthetic/chemical drugs business will be taken over affecting the growth of the anti- thrombotic drug market. For example, in the year 2017, Aplagon Oy and Cadila collaborated for the production of anti-thrombotic Biologics. Also, in the year 2018, US FDA approved ATryn, the first ever animal derived biologic anticoagulant product manufactured by GTC Bio therapeutics. Before ATryn, the human blood derived product was the only biologic AT (Anti Thrombin) medicine available in the U.S.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) partnerships are being discussed by almost over 30 major drug manufacturers such as AstraZeneca, Astellas, Bayer, GSK, Janssen and Merck, in order to find and validate new drug targets, monitor adherence, better clinical trial planning and operations, identification of proteins, pharmacovigilance (monitoring adverse events), drug repurposing, and prediction of disease. AI could be very beneficial in disease prediction. For example, Janssen recently announced an agreement with Winterlight Labs to use Winterlight's voice analysis technology to predict on-set of dementia. Another example by UK's Francis Crick Institute recently showed that predicting heart disease death by AI was much precise than the prediction by physicians. Thus, improved usage of AI may help drug makers largely, thereby, driving the market strongly.



The FDA approvals of various anti-thrombotic drugs impacts the market positively. FDA approves a few drugs under Fast Track designation as a priority review when no adequate therapy exists. For example, FDA Approved Bevyxxa, the first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness who are at risk for thromboembolic complications due to moderate or severe restricted mobility and other risk factors for VTE. Approximately 24 million acutely ill medical patients are hospitalized each year and are at risk of VTE, either while in the hospital or following discharge. The speedy approval by FDA drives the growth of anti-thrombotic drugs market. In May 2019, FDA approved Fragmin (dalteparin sodium) injection, for subcutaneous use, to reduce the recurrence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) in pediatric patients of one month age and older. Hence, these approvals would as well encourage the drug manufacturers to spend on Research & Development but would also act as a driver.



In the year 2018, Sanofi acquired Bioverativ for $11.6 Billion. The acquisition helped Sanofi to mark its presence in in rare blood disorder and specialty care. Bioverative Inc. is headquartered in Walthan, United States and was established in the year 2016.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Anti Thrombotics Market Characteristics



3. Anti Thrombotics Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Anti Thrombotics Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Anti Thrombotics Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Anti Thrombotics Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Anti Thrombotics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Blood Clot Prevention

Hyperlipidemia Treatment

Prophylactic Treatment

Thromboembolic Disease Treatment

Other Applications

4.2. Global Anti Thrombotics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Anticoagulant

Antiplatelet

Thrombolytic Drugs

4.3. Global Anti Thrombotics Market, Segmentation By Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Fondaparinux

Heparin

Apixaban

Debigatran

Rivaroxaban

4.4. Global Anti Thrombotics Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral Route

4.5. Global Anti Thrombotics Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Retailers

General Pharmacies

Drug Stores

5. Anti Thrombotics Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Anti Thrombotics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Anti Thrombotics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eli Lilly

The Medicines Co.

Genentech

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Abbott Laboratories

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Pharmacia Inc.

Watson Laboratories Inc.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roche (Genentech)

Armetheon Inc.

Baxter International

Biovascular Inc.

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Emisphere Technologies

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck

Merrion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

