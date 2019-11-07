NetShop Internet Services, flies to Milan for the European Gaming Congress – "Best iGaming Service Provider" Award

5th November 2019 – NetShop Internet Services attends the European Gaming Congress (Milan, Italy) with three Representatives in the iGaming industry

LARNACA, LARNACA, CYPRUS, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetShop Internet Services attends the European Gaming Congress (Milan, Italy) with three Representatives carrying huge experience in the iGaming industry, Regulations and, more precisely, in High-availability Datacenter solutions.The Company has been Award Shortlisted for the Category "Best iGaming Service Provider 2019" by the South European Gaming (SEG) Awards, part of the European Gaming Congress event. The Conference, as well as the Awards Final Voting, will take place on the 8th of November 2019 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Milan.The SEG Awards rewards both the B2C and B2B providers for their valuable commitment in Southern Europe, with categories ranging from customer service to social responsibility, future thinking, and development in all verticals of the industry.“This particular conference has a significant value to the iGaming industry as it is happening towards the end of 2019; a year full of regulatory updates and announcements from new jurisdictions and upcoming legislation changes.” stated George Sarris, CTO at NetShop ISP.He continues by highlighting that “In addition to the regulatory frameworks introduced or updated by new and existing jurisdictions, Suppliers and Operators have to face technical challenges; a multi-jurisdiction license requires multi-location server setup.”“Myself,”, Mr. Sarris continues, “as an Infrastructure Solutions Architect, as well as our dedicated iGaming Specialists look forward to the Panel discussions at EGC 2019. Finally, I would like to thank all those who voted NetShop ISP in order to be Award Shortlisted as "Best iGaming Service Provider". It would be my honor, as the CTO of the Company to receive the Award on behalf of my super dedicated and talented colleagues."NetShop ISP Office Website: https://www.netshop-isp.com.cy/ European Gaming Congress Website: https://europeangamingcongress.com/



