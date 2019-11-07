Worldwide Antiglaucoma Drugs Markets to 2030 - Global Market to Reach $20.57B by 2022, Dominated by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Novartis, Abbott Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the antiglaucoma drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global antiglaucoma drugs market was valued at about $15.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $20.57 billion at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2022. Major players in the market are Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Novartis, Abbott Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson.



The antiglaucoma drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for antiglaucoma drugs and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.



Incidence of glaucoma increases with age and due to increase in the geriatric population worldwide, governments are launching initiatives to promote awareness on glaucoma and other eye disorders. For instance, the Vision Health initiative by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA aimed to prevent eye disorders including glaucoma and improve the overall eye health. In Australia, the government funded an eye screening program as part of its Vision 2020 initiative to promote awareness and prevent vision loss among the population suffering from glaucoma and other eye disorders. These government initiatives will stimulate the awareness among the people on glaucoma driving the market for anti-glaucoma drugs.



Anti-glaucoma drugs are facing the risk of patent expiration in the USA and Europe. For instance, travaprost and bimatoprost, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma, will lose its patent in 2021. This will result in the launch of generic form of the drugs that are priced lower than branded drugs thereby reducing the overall market growth.



Companies in the antiglaucoma drugs market are developing combination therapies in the treatment of glaucoma disease due to their ability to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. Most of the combinations therapies are fixed dose drugs as it offers patient the ease of consumption when compared to non-fixed combinations. In 2017, Alcon launched a combination drug, Simbrinza which is fixed combination of Brinzolamide and Brimonidine, to help patients in reducing the intake of multiple drugs for glaucoma.



To get an antiglaucoma drug approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), drug should have comparable intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering efficacy and benefit-to-hazard ration with respect to the benchmark drug. In 2018, Rhopressa (netarsudil) Ophthalmic Solution by Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., was approved by the US FDA considering its ability to lower IOP when compared to benchmarked drugs for glaucoma in the market.



In 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. acquired Quethera Ltd., a gene therapy company based in the UK. With this acquisition, Astellas has gained authority over Quethera's ophthalmic gene therapy program which focuses on developing novel treatment for ocular diseases such as glaucoma.



