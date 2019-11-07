Thermal Management Market Report, 2019-2024 - Global Market to Surpass $16 Billion by 2024 with Lucrative Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Management Market by Material (Adhesives, Nonadhesive), Device (Conduction, Convection, Advanced, and Hybrid), Thermal Management Service, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thermal Management Market is expected to grow from $11.1 billion in 2019 to $16.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8%.



This research report segments the global thermal management market based on material, device, service, end-use industry, and region.

The report discusses major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the thermal management market and also includes the value chain.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



A few thermal management ecosystem players are as follows: Honeywell International Inc. (US), Aavid Thermalloy LLC (US), Vertiv Co. (US), European Thermodynamics Ltd. (UK), and Master Bond Inc. (US).

The overall thermal management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024

Major factors driving the thermal management market include the rising demand for effective thermal management solutions & systems in consumer electronics, increasing use of electronic devices in different end-use industries, and ongoing radical miniaturization of electronic devices. Further, the amount of heat generated from automobiles through engine, battery, brake, and lighting gives rise to the necessity of integrating proper thermal solutions.

The non-adhesive thermal management material market is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Nonadhesive materials such as thermal pads, gap fillers, and grease are used widely in consumer electronics such as computers, laptops, and other handheld devices such as tablets. Thermal pads are used to fill the gaps between heat sinks and microprocessors. They eliminate air gaps to reduce thermal resistance and provide low-stress vibration dampening. Elastomeric pads were developed as an alternative to grease-based solutions used earlier for thermal management.

The convection cooling devices is expected to hold the largest share of the thermal management market during the forecast period

Convection cooling devices are increasingly being used in electronic components, electronic circuits, and PCBs. These devices help lower the peak temperature of different systems wherein they are installed with natural and forced convection cooling technologies. Devices such as loop heat pipes, heat pumps, heat sinks, and heat spreaders are used for effective cooling of processors and computers, among others.

The market for the automotive industry is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2024

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for thermal management solutions and systems in automobiles, owing to the downsizing of their engines to improve their fuel efficiency. Moreover, the deployment of navigation systems, dashboard displays, audio systems, etc. in automobiles is also increasing the consumption of battery power. Excessive use of batteries generates heat, which needs to be dissipated through proper conduction and shielding. Hence, thermal management of batteries is critical to maintain the safety standards and improve the overall life of automobiles.

APAC is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The region has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. Moreover, increasing demand for effective thermal management solutions and systems from consumer electronics, automotive, defense, and healthcare sectors is also fueling the growth of the thermal management market in APAC. Flourishing chip manufacturing companies in countries such as China and South Korea are contributing to the growth of the thermal management market in APAC. The region holds a major position in the global semiconductor chip manufacturing industry with China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Thermal Management Market, By Materials

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Adhesive Materials

6.2.1 Tapes

6.2.2 Films

6.2.2.1 Thermally Conductive

6.2.2.2 Electronically Conductive

6.2.3 Adhesive Liquids

6.2.3.1 Heat Cure

6.2.3.2 Room Temperature Cure

6.3 Non-Adhesive Materials

6.3.1 Pads

6.3.1.1 Electrically Insulating (if data available)

6.3.1.2 Non Electrically insulating (if data available)

6.3.2 Gap Fillers

6.3.3 Phase Change Materials

6.3.4 Greases

7 Thermal Management Market, By Devices

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conduction Cooling Devices

7.2.1 Wedge locks

7.2.2 Potting

7.3 Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active)

7.3.1 Heat Sink

7.3.2 Heat Spreaders

7.3.3 Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices

7.3.4 Heat Pumps

7.4 Advanced Cooling Devices

7.4.1 Direct Immersion Cooling

7.4.2 Microchannel Cooling

7.4.3 Cold Plates

7.4.4 Other (Cryogenic Cooling, Refrigerant Cooling, and Spray Cooling)

7.5 Hybrid Cooling Devices

7.5.1 Electrowetting

7.5.2 Spot Coolers

7.5.3 Vapour Chambers

7.5.4 Compact Heat Exchangers

7.5.5 Thermoelectric Cooling

7.5.6 Other (Jet impingement cooling, Heat superconductors)

8 Thermal Management Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Installation and Calibration

8.3 Optimization and Post-Sales Support

9 Thermal Management Market, By End-Use Application

9.1 Aerospace & Defense

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Battery Thermal Management

9.2.1.1 Hybrid Vehicle

9.2.1.2 Plug-In Electric Vehicle

9.2.2 Engine Control Thermal Management

9.2.3 Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction

9.2.4 Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems

9.2.5 Seat Heating and Cooling

9.2.6 Automotive LED Lighting System

9.3 Servers and Data Centers

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.4.1 Laptop and Computer

9.4.2 Audio amplifier components

9.4.3 Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc.)

9.4.4 Power supplies

9.4.5 Gaming Devices

9.4.6 Mobile phones

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Large Infrastructure Equipment

9.5.2 Portable Equipment

10 Thermal Management Market, Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Aavid Thermalloy

12.2 European Thermodynamics

12.3 Advanced Cooling Technologies

12.4 DAU Thermal Solutions

12.5 Amerasia International (AI) Technology

12.6 Honeywell International

12.7 Heatex AB

12.8 Laird

12.9 LORD Corp.

12.10 Henkel AG

12.11 Master Bond

12.12 Parker (Chomerics)

12.13 Delta Electronics

12.14 Danfoss

12.15 Vertiv Co.

12.16 Gentherm

12.17 Kelvion Holdings

12.18 API Heat Transfer

12.19 Thermotek Inc.

12.20 Jaro Thermal

