World Dialysis Devices & Equipment Market Analysis Report 2015-2030 - Market Projected to Reach $7.86 Billion by 2022

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the dialysis devices and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global dialysis devices and equipment market was valued at about $6.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $7.86 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022. Major players in the market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, Baxter International, Nikkiso Co, DaVita, and B. Braun Avitum.



North America was the largest region in the dialysis devices and equipment market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.



The increasing prevalence of kidney failure is driving the market for dialysis devices and equipment. The main purpose of the dialysis devices and equipment is to artificially filter the blood to get rid of any toxins in the blood and to prevent such waste products from reaching hazardous levels. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter the blood. According to the National kidney report, 2019, 30 million Americans are affected by CKD, and 90% of people are unaware. 1 in 3 Americans run the risk of being diagnosed with CKD. In USA, kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death.



Product recalls has been the major restraint in the dialysis devices and equipment market. Product recalls are actions taken by organizations or any regulatory authority like US FDA to remove a product or device from the market. The dialysis devices and equipment are removed from the market when they fail to perform the functions for which they were manufactured. For example, In April 2016, B. Braun Medical Inc. recalls Dialog hemodialysis systems due to defective conductivity sensors. This machine is used in the treatment of chronic kidney disease for patients whose kidneys are no longer healthy enough to filter the blood to get rid of the wastes and excess fluid. Similarly, In December 14, 2017 the Dialyzer, a device by Fresenius Medical Care group was recalled due to the invalid message shown on the equipment when Sustained Low Efficiency Dialysis (SLED) program is used.



The latest trend in the dialysis devices and equipment market is the use of technology to develop innovative products that can enhance functionality. To enhance the quality of the devices, new methods are being developed to speed up the process of filtering the blood and improve the overall filtration process. As a result of improved technology products like Revaclear High-Flux Dialyzer by Baxter, which enhances the filtration process of the blood by improving the speed at which the blood is filtered are being developed. Revaclear dialyzers are devices which can help detect renal failure by hemodialysis. With the improvement in technology the innovations in the devices are expected to continue.



In January 2019, a wearable, portable peritoneal dialysis device manufactured by Singapore based AWAK Technologies received FDA's breakthrough device designation to be used by the end-stage renal disease patients. According to the clinical trial of AWAK Peritoneal Dialysis device conducted at Singapore General Hospital, device efficiently removed the accumulation of toxins from the body. Such approvals by FDA positively impacts the global dialysis devices market.



B. Braun completed the acquisition of NxStage's Bloodlines business in February 2019 for a $2 billion. This acquisition will help improve the quality of B Braun's hemodialysis system and would also enhance its portfolio of bloodline business which would help in strengthening the company's position in the market. NxStage Medical, Inc. is involved in the manufacturing of dialysis devices used for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). One Cycle, PureFlow SL and Nx2me Connected Health are the company's various products. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Maddison, USA.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hemodialysis devices

Peritoneal dialysis devices

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Systems

Consumables

4.2. Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Home care settings

5. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Profiled



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

DaVita Inc.

B. Braun Avitum AG

NxStage Medical

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

MEDIVATORS Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Allmed Medical Corp.

Gambro

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Teleflex Incorporated

US Renal Care

Bellco S.R.L

C. R. Bard Inc.

CVS Health

Cigna

Dialife S.A

Medtronic Inc.

Hemoclean Co. Ltd.

Humacyte

Rockwell Medical Inc.

TVA Medical Inc.

