Diamanti Announces Close of $35 Million Series C Round

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced the close of a $35 million Series C funding round, including participation by current investors CRV, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital and Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture).



In connection with the financing, ClearSky Managing Director Erik Straser has joined Diamanti’s board. “Diamanti has a unique solution for enterprises deploying containerized applications that need to run both on-premises and in the cloud,” said Erik. “Diamanti has demonstrated customer traction in key verticals we care about, including power generation, and we are excited by the opportunities to accelerate growth.”

This latest financing comes after Diamanti experienced rapid growth in bookings and revenue over the past year, with major enterprise customer traction in multiple verticals, including energy, financial services and internet service providers. The company will use the funding to ramp global go-to-market initiatives, along with increased investment in engineering resources to drive its hybrid cloud roadmap, as well as new software, SaaS, and hardware solutions.

“This funding round demonstrates investor validation for Diamanti’s vision of helping enterprises run containerized applications both on-premises and in the cloud,” said Tom Barton, CEO of Diamanti. “We’re especially pleased to be working with ClearSky on better connecting Diamanti into core vertical markets like energy and Fortune 500 enterprises that are aligned with our value proposition.”

Diamanti offers the industry’s first cloud-native platform integrating high-performance compute, plug-and-play networking, persistent NVMe-based storage, Docker, Linux, and Kubernetes into one simple solution with full-stack support. As Diamanti’s customer base has grown, so has the number of cloud providers, x86 server vendors and ISVs interested in partnering with Diamanti to bring container and Kubernetes offerings to market.

“Our research* shows that nearly a third of organizations anticipate an increase in their on-premises infrastructure deployments in 2019,” said John Abbott, Co-founder and Distinguished Analyst at 451 Research, a technology consulting and research firm. “Public cloud gets all the attention, but on-premises obviously still matters. Diamanti is aligned with the larger market trends with its hybrid cloud approach, along with containerized applications running on bare metal under Kubernetes, that define the modern operational paradigm.”

Diamanti, recently awarded a top 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide, was also named Winner of the 2018 Container Trailblazer category by the Tech Trailblazers awards. Diamanti was selected by Gartner as a “Cool Vendor” for its bare-metal container platform, and Database Trends and Applications awarded Diamanti a 2018 “Trend-Setting Product in Data Management.” Other product accolades for Diamanti include being named a CRN “10 Coolest Cloud Storage Startups” and being included in Forbes “10 New Product Categories Created Exclusively for the Container Era.”

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers the industry’s only purpose-built, fully integrated enterprise Kubernetes platform, spanning on-premises and public cloud environments. It gives

infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance, simplicity, security, and enterprise features they need to get cloud-native applications to market fast. Diamanti provides the lowest total cost of ownership to enterprise customers for their most demanding applications. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

* 451 Research, Voice of the Enterprise, Servers and Converged Infrastructure, Vendor Evaluations 2018

