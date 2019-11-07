Neovasc Appoints Cardiovascular Industry Veteran Bill Little as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced the appointment of Bill Little as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. Mr. Little is an accomplished global marketing executive with more than two decades of experience in the medical device and technology spaces, specializing in interventional cardiology and structural heart disease.



“I’m thrilled to be joining Neovasc at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Mr. Little. “Mitral valve disease and refractory angina represent enormous opportunities to improve the lives of millions of patients, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help advance the fields.”

“Neovasc is primed for rapid growth, as we expand our Reducer commercial presence in Europe, continue to pursue U.S. FDA approval of the Reducer, build clinical data for Tiara and continue development of our transfemoral/trans-septal Tiara program,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “We look forward to leveraging Bill’s extensive cardiovascular industry expertise as we execute on our corporate development milestones.”

Mr. Little joins Neovasc after serving as Abbott’s Global Head of Customer and New Market Insights and Divisional Vice President of Global Marketing, where he led strategy for the company’s $3B vascular business unit. He also led organizational integration during Abbott’s $30B merger with St. Jude Medical, providing U.S. sales leadership for a 300-strong commercial field team. Prior to Abbott, Mr. Little was Vice President, Global Marketing at C.R. Bard, now part of Becton Dickson, where he executed on a marketing strategy for the company’s $600M peripheral vascular franchise, completing 12 new product launches that generated total revenue in excess of $100M annually. He also spent over 13 years at Boston Scientific in a variety of domestic and international commercial roles. Mr. Little holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing from the University of Colorado.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Neovasc Reducer™ (the “Reducer”), for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (two U.S. patients have been treated under compassionate use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™ (the “Tiara”), for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

