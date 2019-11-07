Cover Genius Raises $10 Million to Fuel Ongoing Global Expansion

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius , the global insurtech leader whose insurance distribution platform provides protection for the customers of some of the world’s largest online companies, has raised $10 million in a Series B funding round. The funds will support the company’s investment in talent and its continued global growth across the U.S., the U.K. and into Asia.



The round was led by King River Capital, the Sydney & California-based venture capital firm, and includes participation by the New York-based Belfer Family, London-based Jasper Tans, the Australian-based pre-IPO fund, Regal Funds Management and Marinya Capital.

The company’s insurance distribution technology provides regulated insurance policies that integrate seamlessly into online point of sale and signup paths in more than 60 countries and 50 U.S. states. Cover Genius pays approved claims via its instant payments platform in more than 90 currencies. Since 2014, the company, founded by Angus McDonald and Chris Bayley, has enabled millions of customers worldwide to purchase insurance from their favorite online brands.

Speaking on the announcement, Cover Genius CEO and co-founder, Angus McDonald said, “The insurance industry has been held back by legacy systems and a lack of global coordination and customer-centricity for decades. We sought to change that and create simple, yet useful, policies, streamline the claims process and enable the world’s largest online companies to protect their global customers.”

“Customer needs have evolved and today they want protection for a variety of items like sports equipment, pets, electronics, contracting work, jewelry, flight tickets and cars. We are evolving the insurance experience to cover all of the things they care about and purchase online,” he said.

Chris Barter, Partner at King River Capital, said that Cover Genius had tapped into the growing need for more customer-centric insurance solutions on a global scale. “Their extraordinary growth over the past few years is no surprise when you look at the many friction points for customers that they have resolved and the opportunities they provide for partners to offer protection to all their worldwide customers and increase customer loyalty. We are pleased to support their ongoing growth and continued international expansion.”

This latest funding round follows small Seed and Series A funding rounds. The business has largely been bootstrapped and profitable since its founding in 2014.

“Early on we bootstrapped the company and since then have built a highly profitable global insurtech business in just over five years. This latest round of funding will help us build out our bi-coastal U.S. presence, European and Asian operations and expand in half a dozen new countries in line with the needs of our global partners and customers,” said McDonald.

About Cover Genius :

Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies.

It has offices in London, New York, Sydney and Tokyo and counts some of the world’s largest ecommerce companies including Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) among its partners. Cover Genius’ award-winning technologies include XClaim, an API for instant payment of approved claims that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally. XClaim executes thousands of bank transfers per month into 90+ currencies, and it also allows partners or customers to choose other forms of payment including store credit, e-wallet and card top-ups.

Cover Genius co-creates insurance products with partners, enabled by our ability to produce regulated products in 60+ countries & 50 U.S. States.

Contact:

Shelley Petri

Phone Number: +1 678 977 0899

Email: shelley@blastpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.