TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5825 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 2, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2019.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
November 6, 2019
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.