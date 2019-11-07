IZEA Releases 13 Years of Influencer Marketing Pricing Data

The average cost for a sponsored photo on Instagram has risen 44% from 2018 to 2019

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, released analysis of creator price points observed in its online marketplace spanning the life of the influencer marketing industry. The company provided historical average transaction prices paid for sponsored blog posts, Instagram Posts, Facebook posts, Tweets, and YouTube videos, dating as far back as 2006. Data is comprised of negotiated rates between marketers and creators ranging from micro-influencers to celebrities.

Key Influencer Marketing Pricing Statistics Include:

Over the past 5 years the average cost per sponsored post on all platforms has risen dramatically.

The average cost for a sponsored Instagram photo has risen 44% from 2018 to 2019 alone.

The average cost of a sponsored blog post has risen from $7.39 in 2006 to $1,442.27 in 2019, an increase of 195x.

In 2019 YouTube videos command a premium of 4x more than that of the next highest-priced form of sponsored content.





“In 2006 we created the very first influencer marketing platform with the launch of PayPerPost,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Since then, we have completed over 3.8 million transactions in different formats across a variety of social media channels. Our experience as a pioneer provides us with a unique and unmatched view of the evolution of the influencer marketing landscape. The space transformed from an experimental component of online marketing to a multi-billion dollar industry with real budget dollars.”

2014-2019 Sponsored Post Price Increases by Platform:

A Facebook Status Update has risen 49.4x from $8 to $395 on average.

A YouTube Video has risen 16x from $420 to $6,700 on average.

A Twitter Status Update has risen 14.6x from $29 to $422 on average.

An Instagram Photo has risen 12.3x from $134 to $1,643 on average.

A Blog Post has risen 3.54x from $407 to $1,442 on average.





“Marketers continue to place more value on the content and distribution provided by influencers,” continued Murphy. “We believe content produced by influencers is competing with and in many cases replacing creative that was traditionally produced by agencies. Despite the dramatic price increases up to this point, influencers are generally able to produce content much more cost effectively than agencies – and provide the additional benefit of distribution to their followers. The hourly price to concept a shoot, hire a model, hire a photographer, find a location, and retouch an image is still far more expensive in the traditional agency world. The average price for a sponsored content has room to grow and we believe that it will again in 2020. “

Visit IZEA.com for more influencer marketing statistics .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx,the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAxautomates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachments

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com

2014-2019 Average Cost Paid Per Instagram Photo The average cost paid per post by platform for an influencer to post content to Instagram from 2014 to 2019. 2006-2019 Average Cost Paid Per Blog Post The average cost paid per post by platform for an influencer to post blog content from 2006 to 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.