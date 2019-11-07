Electronics Nitrogen Generators Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

New Market Study Report “Electronics Nitrogen Generators Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” Added.

Stationary or mobile complexes that are used to produce nitrogen are called nitrogen generators. Electronics nitrogen generators work on the principle of adsorption. An adsorbent which is a solid substance is used to fix the various components of the gas mixture. The technology that uses the adsorption process is widely applied in industrial facilities to recover nitrogen that is of high purity. The most common type of adsorption plant used worldwide to produce nitrogen is the pressure swing adsorption plants.

The pressure swing adsorption plants design is based on the control of gas adsorption and the regeneration of the adsorbent by changing the pressure in two vessels that contain the adsorber-adsorbent. A constant temperature that is close to the ambient temperature has to be maintained to ensure the success of the process. When this process occurs, Electronics nitrogen generators produce nitrogen at above-atmospheric pressure. The process of regeneration of the adsorbent is accomplished at below-atmospheric pressure which is repeated until the product is produced.

The report published on the global electronics nitrogen generators market is an in-depth study of the different factors that can affect the global electronics nitrogen generators market. The different types of electronics nitrogen generators available and the different applications that they can be used for are discussed in detail in the report. An overall summary of the market is mentioned as well. A forecast of the revenue earned is done and the potential market that is present is addressed in the report. Introduction to the key players in the market is presented in the report.

Important Manufacturers Analysis: Air Products and Chemical (USA), Anest Iwata Corporations (Japan), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Holtec Gas Systems (USA), Parker Hannifin Corp (USA) and more.

Market Segmentation

The global electronics nitrogen generators market is divided into different market segments based on the different types of generators available and the different applications that they can be used for.

Market split according to type: Based on the different methods that are used to produce nitrogen by the generators they can be divided into:

PSA: Pressure Swing Adsorption generators.

Membrane: They use the differential velocity by which gas penetrates the different membranes.

Cryogenic Air: It uses air that is supercooled to a very low temperature.

Market split according to applications: Based on the different industries that utilize nitrogen generators to complete different applications they are:

Electric Circuits

Heat Treatment

Others

Regional Analysis

The global electronics nitrogen generators market is divided into different segments based on the regions and the market size, both in volume and value has been discussed for all the various regions covered. The development status of the regions covered based on market size and value is addressed along with the price data available. The gross profit for each of the manufacturers is the report is mentioned from the year 2014 to the year 2019 and the same is forecast from the year 2019 to the year 2025. The annual growth rate of the global market for the same is included in the report.

Industry News

Air Products recently announces their contract which allows it to supply on-site nitrogen to Samwha Capacitor's new multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) plant. Samwha Capacitor is an affiliate of Korea’s leading passive electronic component manufacturer, Samwha Capacitor Group. Samwha Capacitor's Yongin site, which produces MLCCs for the automotive and electronics industries has been supplied by Air Products.

