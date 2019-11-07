Global Console Games Market Projections to 2030 - The Competition of Mobile Gaming is a Fierce Industry Hurdle

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Console Games Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the console games? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global console games market was valued at about $26.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $31.49 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2022. Major players in the market are Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Studios, Activision Blizzard and EA.



The console games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is the largest market for Console Games and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The major driving force for the console games market is the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world. In 2017, there were 2.21 billion gamers worldwide and the number is expected to reach 2.73 billion by 2021. According to Nielsen, 64% of the general population in the USA are gamers. Esports viewers would also significantly contribute to the growth of console games market as it is estimated that approximately 557 million people will watch Esports by 2021.



There has been a rapid growth in the mobile/tablet gaming owing to introduction of new smart phones/tablets with enhanced features to play video games without having to connect an external device/console. For example, the ease of using a mobile phone for multiple purposes such as messaging, internet use, and gaming has led to the maximum adoption of mobiles without having to sit in a fixed location with an external console device. Due to the mobility offered by mobile/tablet based games, console games market may decline. According to the recent data from GMM, Mobile gaming segment was close to 47% of the total revenue of the global games market and is further increasing at a strong growth posing a significant threat to the console games market.



Console video game developers are adopting to subscription-based gaming. For example, Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus provide licenses for a few games on monthly rotation basis. The first major subscription program by EA was the EA Access on Xbox One which offered discounts on EA games, a limited number of hours of pre-release play, and a vault of back catalog offerings. Microsoft, in June 2017, released a Netflix-style offering called Game-Pass, for its first-party games and a number of titles from third-party developers and publishers.



A majority of parents around the world are concerned about children being exposed to inappropriate content via video games, therefore, a few regulatory actions have been taken up to standardise the age ratings online. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) provides ratings for video games and apps so parents can make informed choices. Majority of the retailers in across North America carry an ESRB rating.



In November 2018, Microsoft has completed the acquisition of Obsidian Entertainment, a game development studio famous for Fallout: New Vegas. Apart from Obsidian, Microsoft has also added game developer InXile to expand its base of game development studios. Obsidian Entertainment Inc. develops role-playing games and functions as a game development studio. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Console Games Market Characteristics



3. Console Games Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Console Games Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Console Games Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Console Games Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Console Games Market, Segmentation Final Segments By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Digital console games

Online/Microtransaction console

Physical console games

4.2. Global Console Games Market, Segmentation Final Segments By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

TV

Computer/PC

System consoles such as Gameboy and Play station portable

5. Console Games Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Console Games Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Console Games Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Profiled



Tencent Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Microsoft Studios

Activision Blizzard

EA

Nintendo

Take-Two Interactive

Rockstar

Ubisoft

Valve Corporation

2K Games

Gameloft

Naughty Dog

Capcom

Mojang

Square Enix

Sega

Bethesda Game Studios

BioWare

Epic Games

Game Freak

Insomniac Games Inc.

Infinity Ward

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Gearbox Software

Midway

LucasArts

Telltale Games

Gamefreak

