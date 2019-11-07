5G Small Cell Market to Register a CAGR of 81.9% till 2026; Increasing Adoption of IoT Technologies to Boost Sales Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in 5G Small Cell Market Research Report are Samsung Group, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, CommScope Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., Fujitsu Limited., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G small cell market size is set to reach USD 15,951.7 Million by 2026, displaying an astounding CAGR of 81.9% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the advantages of small cell technology will be one of the primary drivers of the growth of this market. 5G encounters various hindrances when providing internet to users and therefore, consumers may not be able to avail 5G speeds. To overcome these obstacles, small cells are deployed. These cells are basically low-power mini base stations located in the region to be served, are managed by telecom operators, and result in improved coverage. Users can enjoy faster data services owing to the low latency of this technology. Furthermore, these cells are small in size and are extremely convenient to install and dismantle. Lastly, they consume less power, making them environment-friendly. These advantages have resulted in pushing up the demand for these cells, which bodes well for the 5G small cell base station market.

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “ 5G Small Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential & SOHO, Enterprises and Others), By Communication Infrastructure (Femtocell, Metrocell, Picocell and Microcell), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the market value stood at USD 175.2 Million in 2018. The report also incorporates an in-depth assessment and analysis of the various factors, trends, and dynamics that will shape the market so as to enable businesses to design their strategies conducive to their growth.



Integration of 5G with Internet of Things (IoT) Technology to Favour Growth

There is an increasing demand for high-speed mobile data and 5G is expected to usher in a new era of mobile internet technology. With the technology getting launched in 2020, there is growing anticipation among consumers. Industry pundits are expecting a significant expansion of the market size in the next few years. According to Ericsson AB, by 2022, there will be 550 million 5G subscriptions. More importantly, 5G is seen as the foundation for IoT to flourish and become more accessible. The combined force of these two technologies will not only enlarge the web of connectivity among people, but it will also revolutionize business processes, particularly in the manufacturing and service sectors. For example, Imaginalis is on its way to integrate 5G and IoT for remote diagnosis services which will be achieved through smooth image transfers and fast data analysis. These benefits will outweigh the initial high costs of 5G small cell installation across regions and shape the 5G small cell market trends.

Well-Established Communication Infrastructure to Fuel the Market in North America

Having generated USD 59.8 million in terms of revenue in 2018, North America is set to dominate the global 5G small cell market share till 2026. Increasing demand for fast data and growing advancements in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) platforms are the main factors driving the growth of the market in North America. Europe is expected to grow at a considerable pace owing to increasing research in the region. Increasing smartphone penetration and rising adoption of advanced communication technologies by governments will accelerate the 5G small cell market growth in Asia-Pacific.



Increasing Investment in Innovation to Invigorate Competitive Spirits

Key players in this market are intensely focusing on developing new and innovative products to better entrench their position as well as give consumers a wider choice of products. For example, Ericsson developed its palm size base station for indoor connectivity called Radio Dot. In July 2019, Ericsson and Swisscom collaborated to install this small cell base station in the latter’s commercial office space in the Swiss town of Liebefeld. Similarly, Spanish technology start-up company, Celling 5G, recently joined the 5TONIC co-creation lab in Madrid to conduct research and find optimal solutions for outdoor 5G small cell tower deployment.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the 5G Small Cell Market Research Report are:



Samsung Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

CommScope Inc.

Airspan Networks Inc.

Fujitsu Limited.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.﻿





