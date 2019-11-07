Digital Cameras Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Digital Cameras – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Market Overview:

The growing popularity and attraction of social networking and the latest trend of sharing pictures over different platforms has increased the popularity of digital cameras for the past many years. Digital cameras offer high resolution and high definition picture quality that makes images look more detailed and realistic. Man online services and applications such as photo editors and image quality enhancers have aided in increasing the demand for digital cameras. The quality of pictures that a digital camera is capable of taking depends on its megapixel rating and other key settings.

Digital cameras like a digital SLR camera allow users to adjust the aperture, lighting, shutter speed, and other settings to provide improved control over picture quality. These digital SLR cameras are in high demand among the customers and have boosted up the digital cameras market. The adoption of smartphones is another major factor that has impacted the demand for digital cameras, especially point-and-shoot cameras. The users use social platforms to post pictures, showcase interests and talents with similar interests which in turn has rapidly increased the number of digital camera users.

The global digital cameras market report focuses on the latest trends in the global digital cameras market like the popularity of strobes with an underwater digital camera, an increase in the use of action cameras, entry of 360-degree digital cameras, and 4k resolution in digital cameras. The report also analyses the growing demand for interchangeable camera lenses like DSLRs as well as non-reflex cameras is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The growth in technological advancements have increased the demand for Wi-Fi enabled cameras and is expected to favourably impact the digital cameras market.

Top Key Vendors: -

Canon

Sony

SANSUMG

Olympus

Nikon

Casio

Leica

Fujfilm

Panasonic

SeaGull

Praktica

Ricoh

Kodak

GE

Polaroid

PENTAX

Aigo

BenQ

Market Segmentation:

Based on the market segmentation, the types of digital cameras are Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera (ILDC), Card Digital Camera, Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) Camera, and Telephoto Digital Camera. The revenue for the digital camera market is attributed to numerous factors like different range of prices, increased use of social media sites and the global popularity of social media. The boost in the demand for smart cameras has advanced the connectivity features by transferring photos wirelessly using NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth that give the device the capability to interact with smartphones and PC applications. These innovative features are increasing the demand for smart cameras hence driving the market growth. And based on the segmentation by application, the digital cameras market can be split into Entertainment and Professional Photography subsegments.

Regional Overview:

Countries like India, Japan, China, and regions like Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe are the major regions of the escalating number of digital camera users. The market for digital cameras is extensive. Countries with low product penetration are expected to be a key opportunity for digital camera companies with the end-users willing to invest in digital cameras. Rise in the income of the population in addition to the trend in the users upgrading to more qualitative and expensive products is expected to contribute to the increased profitability for the digital cameras market and increase the participation of more brands over the forecast period.

Industry News:

Fujifilm, a Japanese multinational photography and imaging company, has officially announced the latest generation of its flagship X-series camera, the X-Pro3. The X-Pro cameras also called the photographer’s cameras. In another report, Olympus UK has launched a new Olympus PEN E-PL10 camera which is claimed to be lighter than a 500ml bottle of water.

