Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Report | Global Market Set to Decline to $9.72 Billion by 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the anti-hypertensive drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global anti-hypertensive drugs market was valued at about $13.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $9.72 billion at a CAGR of -8.4% through 2022.



North America was the largest region in the anti-hypertensive drugs market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The anti-hypertensive drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



Sedentary lifestyle is a major driver for the growth of the anti-hypertensive drugs market. Consumption of junk food, lack of proper healthy and balanced diet, lack of proper sleep due to irregular workshifts have contributed to the increase in hypertension. Hypertension is the underlying factor for at least 45% of deaths due to heart disease and 51% of deaths due to stroke. Once the patient is diagnosed of hypertension, patients are required to use the drugs to control hypertension based on the severity of the condition. This creates a sustainable demand for the product and acts as a prominent driver for the growth of the market.



Low awareness of the antihypertensive drugs amongst the population is one of the major restraints in the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market. Firstly, most of the people in developing nations neglect their health-checkups and are not aware about the existing hypertension condition in them until they detect extreme symptoms Secondly, persons diagnosed with hypertension are not adherent to their medication schedule and stop taking medication after 1-2 weeks until symptoms return, thereby posing a huge challenge to the anti-hypertensive drugs market. For example, in the year 2016, BMC Research notes published a research survey (from a developing country) which states that out of the total 112 hypertensive subjects with stroke, only 17% of them were adherent to antihypertensive medications. Lack of awareness and low drug adherence restraint the growth of antihypertensive market.



Of late, there has been rise in use of combination therapies compared to monotherapy treatment. Monotherapy is the treatment of a hypertension with a single drug, while the use of combinations of drugs (Combination Therapy) allows for action on several different hypertensive mechanisms. When we combine the two drugs with different mechanisms of action, the effect is two to five times greater than monotherapy. Increasing the dose of monotherapy reduces coronary events by 29% and cerebrovascular events by 40%, while combining two antihypertensive agents with a different mechanism of action reduces coronary events by 40% and cerebrovascular events by 54%. Thus, the use of combination therapy provides greater protection to a target organ than increasing the dose of monotherapy. The trend of using combination therapy is thus more effective and is being widely accepted as well.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a guidance on developing fixed-combination drugs to treat hypertension. This primarily focuses on the clinical development of two-drug combinations of previously approved products. US FDA expects to see a reduction in adverse effects for combinations that include doses below each drugs' maximum dose compared to single drug regimens at their maximum dose. Earlier physicians typically started a patient on a single drug and titrated up to a maximum dose before adding additional drugs to their programme, current guidelines recommend starting patients on two drugs at less than their full doses. Hence, this guidance would keep a check on the fixed-combination drugs.



Major players in the market are Merck & Co. Inc., Astra Zeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd. and Pfizer, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Segmentation By Therapeutics, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Diuretics

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Beta Blockers

Alpha Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Vasodilators

4.2. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Segmentation By Disease source, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Primary Hypertension

Secondary Hypertension

4.3. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Segmentation By End users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

5. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Profiled



Merck & Co. Inc.

Astra Zeneca PLC

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

United Therapeutics

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Bayer AG

Lupin Limited

Boehringer Engelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceuticals LLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Roche

Abbott

Gilead

Actelion

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vd2udy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.