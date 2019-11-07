Genasys™ Appoints AtHoc Co-Founder, Ly Tran, as Strategic Advisor to the Company

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a critical communications company, today announced the appointment of Ly Tran, co-founder of AtHoc and former senior vice president of Blackberry AtHoc, as a strategic advisor to the Company.



Mr. Tran co-founded AtHoc, a privately held company that provided secure, networked crisis communications to large companies and government agencies, and served as a company principal and board member from 1999 - 2015. Mr. Tran owned the responsibility for all global sales and go-to-market strategies, resulting in AtHoc becoming the #1 provider of crisis communications to the U.S. Defense and Homeland Security markets. After Blackberry Ltd. acquired AtHoc in 2015, Mr. Tran served as senior vice president of Blackberry AtHoc from 2015 - 2017.

“As one of the key innovators who successfully helped customers meet their urgent and complex crisis communications needs, Ly brings invaluable industry experience, knowledge and relationships to his role as a strategic advisor to the Company,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. “We are pleased to have Ly’s assistance in expediting the sales growth of our Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software and integrated critical communications solutions.”

“I am honored to be invited to serve Genasys and its valued customers. Genasys has created a unified platform of long-range voice broadcast systems and CCaaS mobile mass messaging software that delivers revolutionary critical communications solutions to business leaders and government agencies tasked respectively with employee and public safety,” said Mr. Tran. “I am excited to work with Richard and the Company’s management team to make Genasys the industry’s leading provider of public safety and mass notification solutions.”

In addition to being a co-founder of AtHoc and leading as senior vice president of Blackberry AtHoc from 2015 - 2017, Mr. Tran is an active tech entrepreneur and investor. He currently serves on the boards of several private companies. Mr. Tran received his AB in History from Princeton University and MBA from Harvard University.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company’s unified platform of LRAD® systems, Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Genasys critical communication systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

