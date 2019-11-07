Processed Meat Market 2016 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

The global processed meat market is anticipated to reach USD 1740.1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Overview:

Meat and poultry are the main part of processed meat, where processed meat is made from meat products from animal fats and meat. Large-scale meat consumption stimulates demand for processed meats worldwide. Population growth and increased disposable income in emerging economies, such as those in Latin America and Asia and the Pacific, are contributing to the development of the global processed meat market. However, the increased consumption of processed meat products leads to a risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, which is responsible for reducing the demand for processed meat worldwide.

However, due to high meat consumption and demand, many companies invest in processing processed meat for high profits. For example, in 2016, Siniora Food Industries acquired UAE-based Diamond Meat Processing for $ 12 million. The acquisition aims to diversify and expand the company's product portfolio. In addition, in 2016, Costco, a wholesale giant, invested the U.S. U.S. U.S.U.S. $ 180 million in its poultry farm to produce a third of all chickens, including raw meat. These investments are aimed at expanding production and commercial capacity of processed meat in the near future.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region in the processed meat market due to the increasing demand for high-protein foods and fast-growing retail. Latin America is also expected to see a significant increase in CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in processed chicken consumption in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil is expected to contribute to the growth of the processed meat market in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period. Increased demand for processed meat products such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is likely to encourage the market for processed meat in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players in the Industry:

The main organizations that are involved in the production of the processed meat include Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Gulf Food Industries, Hormel Foods, NH Foods, National Food Co., Product Portfolio, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, BRF S.A.

Market Segmentation:

Poultry segment, that includes chicken, duck and turkey is the fastest-growing segment and is accounted for 40% revenue share of processed meat in 2016. Moreover, the high demand for protein enriches food is likely to increase the adoption rate of seafood segment of processed meat. The processed meat segment is categorized as follows Red Meat ( Beef, Pork), Sea Food, Poultry, and Others (Bacon, Dogs). Based on the way it is packaged, it is categorized into chilled. Frozen, Fresh-Processed Meat, Canned, Pre-Cooked Meat, Raw-Fermented Sausages, Based on Processing Technology and Raw-Cooked Meat.

Major geographies:

This report mainly focused on the processed meat in the Asia market, especially in Canada ,Mexico ,Asia-Pacific ,China ,India ,Japan ,South Korea ,Australia ,Indonesia ,North America ,,Italy ,Spain ,Russia ,United States ,Singapore ,Rest of Asia-Pacific ,Europe ,Germany ,France ,UK Rest of Europe ,Argentina ,Rest of South America ,Central & South America ,Brazil ,Middle East & Africa.

Factors affecting the growth prospects:

The availability of large varieties of processed meat at affordable prices stimulates the growth of the processed meat market, especially in developing countries. Increasing disposable income and increasing consumer awareness of a diet rich in animal protein also boosts demand for processed meats worldwide. The growing demand for easy-to-cook food products, especially among urban dwellers, is one of the key factors in the growth of the global meat products market.

