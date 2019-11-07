Sensibill named one of Canada’s Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Awards

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensibill received a Companies-to-Watch award. The award spotlights emerging companies that exhibit strong growth and show potential to be a future candidate of the Technology Fast 50 award. Sensibill’s CEO, Corey Gross, credits the company’s partners who choose to collaborate with smaller, innovative fintechs and rise of self-employed professionals as a customer segment banks want to invest in as key factors with the company's early stage success. Gross said, “It's an honour to be listed among so many great firms as one of Canada’s Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Awards. What we're working towards at Sensibill is to help bridge the innovation gap for financial institutions, and provide banking customers with the financial tools they need to be successful. To be recognized in the industry as a fast-growing tech leader provides us great confidence as we continue to grow the business."



Companies-to-Watch winners are new companies headquartered in Canada, demonstrating superior technology, effective management experience and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award winners. To be eligible, candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property. “Companies-to-Watch winners deserve recognition for their early stage growth, bold entrepreneurship and forward thinking,” said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “By demonstrating courage, seeking opportunities, and taking calculated risks, these outstanding companies are key to the success of the technology sector. Every winner should feel a sense of pride for this success, and motivation to continue striving to succeed in the future.”

About Sensibill

Sensibill provides digital banking solutions that foster stronger relationships between financial institutions and their customers. The company’s AI-powered expense management tools help customers make sense of their purchase behavior and their cash flow, while unlocking revenue-driving insights for the banks that offer the solution. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Toronto, Sensibill counts the largest banks in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada among its partners, and serves more than 10 million customers to date. To find out more, visit www.getsensibill.com.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.





Media Contact: Julia Rose Dilecce Content Marketing Manager julia@getsensibill.com



