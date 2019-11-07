Cambium Learning Group Continues Expansion with Strategic Investment in Branding and Marketing Leadership

John Jorgenson, accomplished K–12 marketing executive, joins Cambium as its new Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning Group announced today that it has appointed John Jorgenson to serve as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. As the business continues to grow and diversify, Jorgenson is charged with a shortlist of important priorities, including: strengthening the brand identity for Cambium; consultative marketing and branding support for Cambium’s divisions; and go-forward product and business strategy with Cambium’s executive team and division-level leadership.



Already familiar with Cambium’s businesses and product portfolio, Jorgenson served as SVP, Marketing from 2009 to 2016 for two of the company’s business units, Learning A-Z and Kurzweil Education. For the last three years, John served as CMO at Carnegie Learning, where he led the launch of the celebrated LONG + LIVE + MATH™ brand and helped expand the product and services portfolios beyond mathematics into computer science, world languages and ELA.

“Returning to Cambium is a thrill, both personally and professionally,” said Jorgenson. “John Campbell and his team have delivered consistently exceptional results, both as a growing business and trusted partner to teachers across the K–12 space. That said, despite serving more than 10 million students and 10,000 districts with its award-winning product brands, there’s still so much opportunity to increase the visibility of the Cambium brand. I am thrilled to be a part of the team.”

A native of Metro Detroit, John began his 25-year career working up the product development ranks at Cengage Gale, eventually moving on to do creative work and strategic marketing for their K–12 imprints. Following a period as Director of Marketing and Communications at Boston-based Earthwatch Institute, the world's largest nonprofit focused on volunteer-based scientific research, he joined Cambium Learning where he helped grow Learning A-Z into Cambium’s largest division.

“John is a passionate leader and was instrumental in Cambium’s rapid growth over the last decade,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium Learning. “Now, as teachers and administrators are looking for technology solutions to seamlessly bridge the gap between assessment and instruction, Cambium is in a unique position to lead—and John is the perfect leader to champion that brand aspiration.”

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K–2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

