Inaugural Brand Festival to celebrate Asian Brands

Join a gathering of thinkers and doers who design and build regional/global brands that people love from Asia.

SINGAPORE, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Global Brand Summit (GBS) is gathering the best in brand design, marketing and entrepreneurship from 21 to 23 November 2019.The event sparks debate with one question: How brands grow and what makes them great? This 3-day event (8 talks, 4 workshops & 2 film screenings) is designed for those who aspire to build, design or market a global/regional brand. It seeks to inspire and educate designers, marketers and business owners who understand the importance of building exceptional customer experiences and loyalty.Workshop leaders include Edo van Dijk, Partner at Edenspiekermann, April Chen and Junyao Lin, Co-founders of Studio Ensemble, Matthias Schuecking Brand Consultant & Ex-Head of Marketing for AirBnb APAC and Mavis Chng, Brand Content Lead (SilverKris), Singapore Airlines.An exciting line-up of conference speakers include founders from highly popular homegrown brands such as Rachel Lim from Love Bonito, Alvin Wong from Maki-San, Felix Ng from Design Film Festival. Organisations that will be featured in the case studies presented also include, Häagen-Dazs, SaladStop!, Found8 and spirits under Diageo.“This is the first learning festival in Asia that explores the intersection between design and business focusing on brands built (or managed) from Asia, and we’re very privileged to be working with an esteemed line-up of speakers and workshop leaders that have built and/or managed regional and global brands.” said Daylon Soh, Founder/Producer of Global Brand Summit.“Marketing is what brings your customers to you, branding is what helps you keep them. If you would like to learn more about what good branding can do for your business, join us for the first Global Brand Summit in Asia,” said Edo van Dijk, Partner at Edenspiekermann, an independent global creative and branding agency.The workshop on 21 and 22 Nov has been filling up through event pre-sales and is limited to 20 participants. The conference on 23 Nov anticipates 100 attendees, including foreign delegates from Malaysia and Hong Kong. The workshops and film screenings will be held at Straits Clan, a private members’ club, while the conference will be held at Legacy Center.The design documentary film screenings on 22 November may be booked via Peatix or Eventbrite.For more information and to register for the event, visit https://globalbrandsummit.com About Global Brand SummitAn annual branding festival hosted in Asia and Europe. The festival sparks debate in this one question: How brands grow and what makes them great? It seeks to inspire and educate designers, marketers and business owners who wish to build exceptional customer experiences and loyalty. This is an event designed for those who aspire to build, design or market a global/regional brand. The conference series is organised by CuriousCore, an executive education company based in Singapore.



